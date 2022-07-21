 Skip to content
(Minn Post)   Wealthier Minneapolis neighborhoods receiving extra police patrols using crowd funding, AKA legal bribery   (minnpost.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's getting more difficult to tell the difference between dystopian fiction and what is actually going on with this country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of the problems is that certain areas are actually receiving too much policing.

So let's not pretend more presence is always a good thing
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$eriou$ly?
 
realmolo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It's getting more difficult to tell the difference between dystopian fiction and what is actually going on with this country.


No kidding.

It feels like we're in the flashback scenes, where they show how everything initially went to hell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Part of the problems is that certain areas are actually receiving too much policing.

So let's not pretend more presence is always a good thing


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is nothing worth saving about this country.

It can rot and burn for all I care.

F*ck everything.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would the presence of these cops improve poor beighbourhoods?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because the police are an army for the rich. Duh.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was shooting heroin and reading "The Fountainhead" in the front seat of my privately owned police cruiser when a call came in. I put a quarter in the radio to activate it. It was the chief.
"Bad news, detective. We got a situation."
"What? Is the mayor trying to ban trans fats again?"
"Worse. Somebody just stole four hundred and forty-seven million dollars' worth of bitcoins."
The heroin needle practically fell out of my arm. "What kind of monster would do something like that? Bitcoins are the ultimate currency: virtual, anonymous, stateless. They represent true economic freedom, not subject to arbitrary manipulation by any government. Do we have any leads?"
"Not yet. But mark my words: we're going to figure out who did this and we're going to take them down ... provided someone pays us a fair market rate to do so."
"Easy, chief," I said. "Any rate the market offers is, by definition, fair."
He laughed. "That's why you're the best I got, Lisowski. Now you get out there and find those bitcoins."
"Don't worry," I said. "I'm on it."
I put a quarter in the siren. Ten minutes later, I was on the scene. It was a normal office building, strangled on all sides by public sidewalks. I hopped over them and went inside.
"Home Depot™ Presents the Police!®" I said, flashing my badge and my gun and a small picture of Ron Paul. "Nobody move unless you want to!" They didn't.
"Now, which one of you punks is going to pay me to investigate this crime?" No one spoke up.
"Come on," I said. "Don't you all understand that the protection of private property is the foundation of all personal liberty?"
It didn't seem like they did.
"Seriously, guys. Without a strong economic motivator, I'm just going to stand here and not solve this case. Cash is fine, but I prefer being paid in gold bullion or autographed Penn Jillette posters."
Nothing. These people were stonewalling me. It almost seemed like they didn't care that a fortune in computer money invented to buy drugs was missing.
I figured I could wait them out. I lit several cigarettes indoors. A pregnant lady coughed, and I told her that secondhand smoke is a myth. Just then, a man in glasses made a break for it.
"Subway™ Eat Fresh and Freeze, Scumbag!®" I yelled.
Too late. He was already out the front door. I went after him.
"Stop right there!" I yelled as I ran. He was faster than me because I always try to avoid stepping on public sidewalks. Our country needs a private-sidewalk voucher system, but, thanks to the incestuous interplay between our corrupt federal government and the public-sidewalk lobby, it will never happen.
I was losing him. "Listen, I'll pay you to stop!" I yelled. "What would you consider an appropriate price point for stopping? I'll offer you a thirteenth of an ounce of gold and a gently worn 'Bob Barr '08' extra-large long-sleeved men's T-shirt!"
He turned. In his hand was a revolver that the Constitution said he had every right to own. He fired at me and missed. I pulled my own gun, put a quarter in it, and fired back. The bullet lodged in a U.S.P.S. mailbox less than a foot from his head. I shot the mailbox again, on purpose.
"All right, all right!" the man yelled, throwing down his weapon. "I give up, cop! I confess: I took the bitcoins."
"Why'd you do it?" I asked, as I slapped a pair of Oikos™ Greek Yogurt Presents Handcuffs® on the guy.
"Because I was afraid."
"Afraid?"
"Afraid of an economic future free from the pernicious meddling of central bankers," he said. "I'm a central banker."
I wanted to coldcock the guy. Years ago, a central banker killed my partner. Instead, I shook my head.
"Let this be a message to all your central-banker friends out on the street," I said. "No matter how many bitcoins you steal, you'll never take away the dream of an open society based on the principles of personal and economic freedom."
He nodded, because he knew I was right. Then he swiped his credit card to pay me for arresting him.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know, it seems tempting.  We've had a lot of property crime in my area and not only are people not asking for additional police, some are actively fighting it.  Like, we should just swallow the crime so that the cops driving around aren't hurting anyone's feelings in the middle of the night.  Instead, in the rare instance where someone is caught they propose circle jerks of restorative drum circle justice or something where we all sing songs about how it was really the property owners who have been stealing, man.  Forget about your Cannondale, it's like, society's fault, dude.
 
Autarky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, finally doing anything is better than the status quo - I get an off duty cop patroling and am quite happy about it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if these people ever consider that they are likely to be priority targets for all kinds of horrible things once the poorer folks finally decide they've had enough.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I wonder if these people ever consider that they are likely to be priority targets for all kinds of horrible things once the poorer folks finally decide they've had enough.


Why do you think they try so hard to keep the poors stupid and angry with each other?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I don't know, it seems tempting.  We've had a lot of property crime in my area and not only are people not asking for additional police, some are actively fighting it.  Like, we should just swallow the crime so that the cops driving around aren't hurting anyone's feelings in the middle of the night.  Instead, in the rare instance where someone is caught they propose circle jerks of restorative drum circle justice or something where we all sing songs about how it was really the property owners who have been stealing, man.  Forget about your Cannondale, it's like, society's fault, dude.


Are hippies stealing your bikes? That's crazy, because I haven't seen any hippies in a long, long time.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Conservatives are quite open about their belief that police exist to protect property, not people. Rioters, blah blah blah. I mean, I guess it lets them put a fig leaf over the racism and emphasizes that people who don't own things just don't count.

And the cops can't keep "those people" out of the nice neighborhoods if they don't occasionally sweep through to round them up.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


HEY! you ruined my new record man, i just bought it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morons.  My HOA posted on Parlor there was a strange negro driving around and holy sh*t, the cops swarmed the place for weeks.  Didn't cost us a dime, but our mailman Deion was NOT happy.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: There is nothing worth saving about this country.

It can rot and burn for all I care.

F*ck everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We are closer to Neo-Feudalism than you think
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I don't know, it seems tempting.  We've had a lot of property crime in my area and not only are people not asking for additional police, some are actively fighting it.  Like, we should just swallow the crime so that the cops driving around aren't hurting anyone's feelings in the middle of the night.  Instead, in the rare instance where someone is caught they propose circle jerks of restorative drum circle justice or something where we all sing songs about how it was really the property owners who have been stealing, man.  Forget about your Cannondale, it's like, society's fault, dude.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I don't know, it seems tempting.  We've had a lot of property crime in my area and not only are people not asking for additional police, some are actively fighting it.  Like, we should just swallow the crime so that the cops driving around aren't hurting anyone's feelings in the middle of the night.  Instead, in the rare instance where someone is caught they propose circle jerks of restorative drum circle justice or something where we all sing songs about how it was really the property owners who have been stealing, man.  Forget about your Cannondale, it's like, society's fault, dude.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wish they'd patrol my neighborhood a bit more.  It'd cut down on the riff raff showing up next door.
 
The Reverend Smith
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


Which I believe is a thing in certain areas of Minneapolis. Residents of other areas seem to think that a police presence is a good thing and are willing to pay for it. Seems to me that everyone is getting what they want.
 
