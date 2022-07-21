 Skip to content
(Carlsbad Current Argus)   4.7 temblor hits west Texas. Hot fracking injections suspected in the ongoing quake swarm   (currentargus.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Frack 'em if they can't take a joke!
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't learn from Oklahoma, did ya?

Sorry, you're Texans. "Learning" is where you obtain information from others and use it to make decisions, so you can try to avoid the same mistakes.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this a news aggregate site about Texas now?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: Serious damage can be caused when seismic events reach M 5,

*laughs in Southern Californian*
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Amazing that we have this thing that causes earthquakes and farks up the drinking water and the dickheads in charge would rather use that than build solar panels and electric car infrastructure.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just a stupid question with me not being a seismologist, but, why don't they start injecting fluids into the ground near faults in California before the "big one" hits. It seems that it could be a way to bleed off seismic pressure.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thursday morning earthquake shakes Carlsbad

Shakes Carl's bad what?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Thursday morning earthquake shakes Carlsbad

Shakes Carl's bad what?


You know
 
dustman81
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No water, no electricity, and now earthquakes.

No income tax only gets you so far, Texas.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't claim to be a geologist, but doesn't fracking use water and screw up the water table? Isn't that exactly what the Southwest does NOT need right now? It's pathetic how billionaires get to ruin the world for the rest of us.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until the graboids surface...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DRILL BABY, DRILL!!!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)


A guy named Charlie White built a resort that later became the town.  It has nothing to do with what you're thinking of.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder what that injected waste water does to the existing water table there.
 
Artist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's all fun and games until the graboids surface...


Yep....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: brainlordmesomorph: "about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)

A guy named Charlie White built a resort that later became the town.  It has nothing to do with what you're thinking of.


True, but then there's this place. Bonus: church shooting. Extra Bonus: they voted to change the name to something less racist, it lost about 10-1.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Settlement,_Texas
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A 4.7?  Let me yawn a little louder.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

flamark: Just a stupid question with me not being a seismologist, but, why don't they start injecting fluids into the ground near faults in California before the "big one" hits. It seems that it could be a way to bleed off seismic pressure.


Didn't the docs try that with Michael Jackson?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flamark: Just a stupid question with me not being a seismologist, but, why don't they start injecting fluids into the ground near faults in California before the "big one" hits. It seems that it could be a way to bleed off seismic pressure.


The San Fernando Valley alone has enough lube to slide Los Angeles all the way up past Puget Sound.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: flamark: Just a stupid question with me not being a seismologist, but, why don't they start injecting fluids into the ground near faults in California before the "big one" hits. It seems that it could be a way to bleed off seismic pressure.

The San Fernando Valley alone has enough lube to slide Los Angeles all the way up past Puget Sound.


That's what she said
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: A 4.7?  Let me yawn a little louder.


Californian typing detected.

How would you do with an F4?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: brainlordmesomorph: "about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)

A guy named Charlie White built a resort that later became the town.  It has nothing to do with what you're thinking of.


Wouldn't that be White Settlement?  Which does sort have what they were thinking of.

Our son, the Marine was going to be sent to the base right next door.   For some wonderful reason, he has been sent to Hawaii again.  Which is nice.  Because his dad and I were trying to talk ourselves into having to go visit he and his bride in farking Texas (even though the family has some deep roots in that god-forsaken place).
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: UNC_Samurai: brainlordmesomorph: "about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)

A guy named Charlie White built a resort that later became the town.  It has nothing to do with what you're thinking of.

Wouldn't that be White Settlement?  Which does sort have what they were thinking of.

Our son, the Marine was going to be sent to the base right next door.   For some wonderful reason, he has been sent to Hawaii again.  Which is nice.  Because his dad and I were trying to talk ourselves into having to go visit he and his bride in farking Texas (even though the family has some deep roots in that god-forsaken place).


That's the Fort Worth area though, those two places are 500 miles apart.  That's like reading an article about Charleston, WV and asking why they didn't mention Fort Sumter.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Geotpf: A 4.7?  Let me yawn a little louder.

Californian typing detected.

How would you do with an F4?


Meh.   A tornado travels a certain path.  A huge earthquake can damage a huge area (and the resulting tsunamis...see Crescent City, CA).  I say this as I'm sitting on the coast of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.   I lived through some tornados as a little girl, and most of my family lived at one time in or near Joplin.

Also, the west coast has managed to survive some really bigass fires lately (nothing like waking up to a scarlet sky with rusty brown ash dust everywhere).   We do natural disasters.  Oh yeah, the volcanos, too.

That said, earthquakes caused by fracking are self-inflicted.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Dewey Fidalgo: UNC_Samurai: brainlordmesomorph: "about 35 miles south of Whites City"

(sigh)

A guy named Charlie White built a resort that later became the town.  It has nothing to do with what you're thinking of.

Wouldn't that be White Settlement?  Which does sort have what they were thinking of.

Our son, the Marine was going to be sent to the base right next door.   For some wonderful reason, he has been sent to Hawaii again.  Which is nice.  Because his dad and I were trying to talk ourselves into having to go visit he and his bride in farking Texas (even though the family has some deep roots in that god-forsaken place).

That's the Fort Worth area though, those two places are 500 miles apart.  That's like reading an article about Charleston, WV and asking why they didn't mention Fort Sumter.


That doesn't change my point, though, about White Settlement's name being an actual description.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alebak: Amazing that we have this thing that causes earthquakes and farks up the drinking water and the dickheads in charge would rather use that than build solar panels and electric car infrastructure.


Sadly its still a design feature. ExxonMobil paid -hold on- 2 million dollars in fines last time this happened.
They are allowed to pollute and have accident after accident, as long as they pay the equivalent of less than what a penny would mean to you or me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Splootus interruptus!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Didn't learn from Oklahoma, did ya?

Sorry, you're Texans. "Learning" is where you obtain information from others and use it to make decisions, so you can try to avoid the same mistakes.


Isn't Texas just South Oklahoma?

Been to both TX and OK, couldn't see any difference.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's all fun and games until the graboids surface...


The cattle people drove out the sheeple!
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
