(CBS News)   The Orange Line in Boston gets its name from the color of the flames its trains get engulfed in   (cbsnews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.


And it's greened right after I post this.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.

And it's greened right after I post this.


Modmins gonna modmin. What can you do?
 
cptrios
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.


I feel like this is just asking the Fates to send us another nazi parade.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.


Maybe, I don't know, do something good?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby is right. That's why most of us locals avoid the Red line.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

soopey: Subby is right. That's why most of us locals avoid the Red line.


The Red Line is the one they actually care about upgrading. Orange Line trains use the same cars they've been using since the 70s.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Many passengers evacuated in their pants.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The best part of the story is that the woman who jumped into the water to escape the flames then refused to get on the rescue boat or use the floatation device thrown to her, and instead just swam to shore and walked away.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Saborlas: The Red Line is the one they actually care about upgrading. Orange Line trains use the same cars they've been using since the 70s.


Gee, I wonder why that is.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Saborlas: soopey: Subby is right. That's why most of us locals avoid the Red line.

The Red Line is the one they actually care about upgrading. Orange Line trains use the same cars they've been using since the 70s.


Orange line is getting new trains too

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


The Red Line is getting new trains and track & signal upgrades to decrease headway and provide more frequent operation.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Saborlas: The Red Line is the one they actually care about upgrading. Orange Line trains use the same cars they've been using since the 70s.

Gee, I wonder why that is.


Because Baker didn't do his homework and realize just how much money he needed to spend.  And he spent a great deal, it just didn't cover the decades of neglect.  I think we're halfway to getting that system running, but we need another, christ, 4 billion?  More? W/e he spent like 2 billion already and didn't get shiat for his money.

Also Baker is lame-ducking it now, and Wu at Mayor is a newcomer who's going to need like 8 years just to figure out the system, which she won't get.

Wrong post to quote I see, but in terms of the Orange Line, yeah, it's a poorer commuter line, which is what we farking need, now that no one can afford to live-work in Boston except for Fidelity employees.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.


The red Sox finally won a few years ago. Pretty sure that was an epic thread.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just once I'd like to see a good story from Boston on this site.


Tornado warning?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bruins hired... John Gruden?
 
