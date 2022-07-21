 Skip to content
(CTV News)   2 1/2 years for cop who stood by while George Floyd was murdered   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: News, Plea, Manslaughter, Sentence, Minneapolis Police Department, George Floyd's civil rights, Arraignment, Murder, Judge Paul Magnuson's sentence  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much time us regular folks would get for being part of a public lynching?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say there Subby, FTA, "Lane, who is white, held Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd for nearly 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020."

stood by???
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snocone: Say there Subby, FTA, "Lane, who is white, held Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd for nearly 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020."

stood by???


Yeah. Dude helped.

If he had just stood off to one side, I suspect the whole "Police have no legal obligation to protect you" thing would have gotten him off the hook.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I wonder how much time us regular folks would get for being part of a public lynching?


I guess it's important to explain this to you kids: they rarely convict cops of anything, this is a huge step forward
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mods won't let me make the prison joke I want to... but use yer imagination
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are there other charges pending against the shait-bag, or is this it?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surely this thread will be filled with insightful and intelligent conversation, and not at all repeat disproven information and inject personal opinions on the lifestyle of George Floyd.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's so bad I can't even get the perps straight. I remember the cop watching and keeping the onlookers at bay as being an Asian guy. Am I thinking of someone else?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Mods won't let me make the prison joke I want to... but use yer imagination


When You're In Prison
Youtube aQMA_DpW9vU
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So suddenly we're in favor of observing minimum sentencing guidelines. It's almost like some peoples' standards are entirely situational.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will be filled with insightful and intelligent conversation, and not at all repeat disproven information and inject personal opinions on the lifestyle of George Floyd.


But he did drugs, and he had a counterfeit $20 bill! Don't you know that's a capitol offense worthy of extrajudicial murder in the minds of people that unironically say "ALL LIVES MATTER!" in a weirdly defensive manner to BLM?
 
strutin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's so bad I can't even get the perps straight. I remember the cop watching and keeping the onlookers at bay as being an Asian guy. Am I thinking of someone else?


That's another guy, this one was mostly hidden from the onlookers on that sidewalk by the car
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And CVS shift managers across the country breathe a sigh of relief.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will be filled with insightful and intelligent conversation, and not at all repeat disproven information and inject personal opinions on the lifestyle of George Floyd.


Today on Lifestyles of the Black and Murdered...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Mods won't let me make the prison joke I want to... but use yer imagination


Prison will be a joke for this man.  He'll be assigned to a work detail that includes 8 hours of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X a day, with an internet enabled Switch in his one man accommodation.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man this verdict came out with no media prep, where has coverage been?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Man this verdict came out with no media prep, where has coverage been?


Orange man is no longer president.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile if you're Black and caught with a pinch of weed and a pipe...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd's brothers, called it "insulting that he didn't get the maximum amount of time." He said Lane was "an accessory to murder" and said he thinks "the whole criminal system needs to be torn down and rebuilt."

Not the "criminal justice" system, the whole criminal system.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peki: Meanwhile if you're Black and caught with a pinch of weed and a pipe...


And a gun. The insane long drug sentences almost always are because they had a gun.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And he'll be hired by the same or any other police department once he gets out...SMH
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Intrepid00: Peki: Meanwhile if you're Black and caught with a pinch of weed and a pipe...

And a gun. The insane long drug sentences almost always are because they had a gun.


Isn't that what we want?

Can't get rid of the guns without getting rid of those who use them illegally.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd get more outraged but this is the rookie who on video asked chauvin if he could move off of George Floyd twice and performed CPR.

100% of the blame goes Chauvin and he minneapolis PD and it's Union, who provided all the training they used. https://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2020/05/bob-kroll-minneapolis-warrior-police-training/
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RoboZombie: And he'll be hired by the same or any other police department once he gets out...SMH


I know one guy that if you put his name in he instantly comes up for all his sketchy shiat but he's a cop again a county now.
 
