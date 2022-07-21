 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "In an attempt to explain why he climbed a wall to get to the Capitol, Bledsoe said his home in Tennessee was "quite a bit different" than D.C., and that he climbed walls back home regularly"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Congress, Matthew Bledsoe, Supreme Court of the United States, Jury, United States Capitol, Not proven, U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So that's enough to be removed from society for the rest of his natural born days right there.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missed the chance to say, "Because it was there".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if a change of scenery is such a boon for him i can't wait until he gets to see the walls in a federal prison.  What joyous day that'll be for him.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Missed the chance to say, "Because it was there".


And give away his support for Hillary? No way.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Honor, my client pleads 'I'M A GIANT FRICKIN' MORON'"

"We find the defendant guilty of being a giant farking moron."

"I sentence you to 84 months imprisonment. Maybe you can use the time to learn about how the government, which you claimed to know nothing about, works."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby certainly did a better job than NBC of putting that embarrassing fact forward as the headline. Shame on you NBC.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's pay lawyer confirmed to him this was a good idea?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he has a point if the bachelorette parties I've witnessed in Nashville are anything to go by.

But otherwise this clown can EABOD.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image 260x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


Upper body strength seems like it should be so easy when you see it in teh movies.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are having the foundation of our government severely tested by a bunch of people who failed American history and Civics.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man has to have a hobby...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://buffalonews.com/news/bledsoes-first-super-bowl-tarnished-by-four-interceptions-packers-defense-pressured-pats-qb-into-mistakes/article_72c7fd9b-5e73-51a4-b54e-bc6c99fac2fc.html
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Carter then showed an image that Bledsoe had reposted on social media that depicted members of Congress hunkered down inside the House amid the riot, with a caption suggesting that politicians should be scared.
Bledsoe said that it was "just something I reposted," and that he didn't have all the information at the time.
When prosecutors confronted him with a text he sent to his wife, saying it was "good" that someone planted bombs near the Capitol, Bledsoe said he really didn't mean "good." He also claimed he didn't really mean it when he wrote that he "stormed the Capitol."

Jennifer Lawrence GIF....
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's climbing walls all the time? Did anyone verify if he's actually a citizen here? Because that sounds really suspect.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nevertheless...
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's trying the "ignorant mouth-breathin' Appalachian" defense. He might as well make the "PING!" Spitoon sound.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: snocone: Missed the chance to say, "Because it was there".

And give away his support for Hillary? No way.


There's absolutely no way this comment gets the credit it deserves.

Full point.
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiefleck: He's trying the "ignorant mouth-breathin' Appalachian" defense. He might as well make the "PING!" Spitoon sound.


He's from Memphis. Probably all the chemicals in the river mud.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bledsoe, the Asshole of Petticoat Junction
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bank vault had money in it. I figured it was okay to use this gun and convince the branch manager to empty it. Like I do at home.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I's jest funnin' yoo-uns!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screaming Candle: We are having the foundation of our government severely tested by a bunch of people who failed American history and Civics.


Incorrect, the people testing it are using useful dipshiats like this.  The fact that they got as far as they did is due purely to our defenses being purposefully hamstrung.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 249x202]

Bledsoe, the Asshole of Petticoat Junction


I see fat boy's working the Obscure Reference Desk this afternoon.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bledsoe seems pretty limber:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: "Carter then showed an image that Bledsoe had reposted on social media that depicted members of Congress hunkered down inside the House amid the riot, with a caption suggesting that politicians should be scared.
Bledsoe said that it was "just something I reposted," and that he didn't have all the information at the time.
When prosecutors confronted him with a text he sent to his wife, saying it was "good" that someone planted bombs near the Capitol, Bledsoe said he really didn't mean "good." He also claimed he didn't really mean it when he wrote that he "stormed the Capitol."

Jennifer Lawrence GIF....


You can't expect a trumpanzee to actually know what words mean; that's just not fair!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: "Your Honor, my client pleads 'I'M A GIANT FRICKIN' MORON'"

"We find the defendant guilty of being a giant farking moron."

"I sentence you to 84 months imprisonment. Maybe you can use the time to learn about how the government, which you claimed to know nothing about, works."


88 Months would have been so much more appropriate...Don't you think?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x376]


Glad to see you have the thread well in hand
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he grew up around a copious quantity of straws that he would often grasp.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: baronbloodbath: "Your Honor, my client pleads 'I'M A GIANT FRICKIN' MORON'"

"We find the defendant guilty of being a giant farking moron."

"I sentence you to 84 months imprisonment. Maybe you can use the time to learn about how the government, which you claimed to know nothing about, works."

88 Months would have been so much more appropriate...Don't you think?


If I were a federal judge I wouldn't give those fascist farks the satisfaction.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.


Now hold on a second. We have more than our share of dumbasses here in Appalachia, but this is a flat land river rat from the other side of Tennessee.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x376]


So racism is cool when it's about white people?  I feel it wouldn't be as funny if the caption said N*bong Kong.

Not that I support those particular honkeys. Hope they all FO after FA.
 
Rindred
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
BoldMoveCotton.gif
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rfenster: Bledsoe seems pretty limber:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x533]


Insir! Insir! Rection Wide Right! 1 6... 1...6 !!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: SumoJeb: It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.

Now hold on a second. We have more than our share of dumbasses here in Appalachia, but this is a flat land river rat from the other side of Tennessee.


i can't figure out the difference between hillbilly, redneck and white trash with you americans.
here a hillbilly is a person that lives in the very rural areas. rednecks are blue collar, right wing, truck driving numpkins. white trash are the jobless, yard full of junk, cops at their house every second evening type of people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Climb the walls in prison, bub.

See what happens
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SBinRR: SumoJeb: It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.

Now hold on a second. We have more than our share of dumbasses here in Appalachia, but this is a flat land river rat from the other side of Tennessee.

i can't figure out the difference between hillbilly, redneck and white trash with you americans.
here a hillbilly is a person that lives in the very rural areas. rednecks are blue collar, right wing, truck driving numpkins. white trash are the jobless, yard full of junk, cops at their house every second evening type of people.


We won't even get into the Hicks, Yokels, Hoosiers and Peckerwoods...
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image image 260x325]


I hope that hurt.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
to wit, the judge asked
"What kind of moron are you?"
the defendant replied:
"I dont know.  How many kinds are there?"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.


Even in the hills, that excuse wouldn't fly.  A 15m high wall falls into the territory of "you don't get to cross this" that dissuades wild animals that lack the ability of flight from crossing.  Literally how zoos work.

This guy's either an evolutionary dead end or should be.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, I can tell they are amateurs.  My extended family "girls" can do it much faster...
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


And even Mexican congress people see your Trumpers and laugh:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So racism is cool when it's about white people?  I feel it wouldn't be as funny if the caption said N*bong Kong.


yes, sometimes it is
no, it wouldn't be
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prosecution: "Can you explain these posts you wrote in which you clearly state your shockingly wrongheaded opinions and motivations?"

Herpaderp Perp: "Obviously what I wrote is not what I meant, and you're misinterpreting everything by taking my words at face value. I was just being sarcastic for humor or trolling purposes or whatever you're willing to believe, and also I didn't even write at least 99% of those posts. They were accidentally made by my cat repeatedly running across my phone."

Prosecution: "I see. For the record, will you please state your Fark handle?"
 
JAYoung
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The best place for someone who likes to climb the walls is a prison cell.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's ok to be hillbilly. It's never ok to be so hillbilly that you forget how to act in the big cities. That is gauche savagery.



He's from Memphis. That's pretty far from hillbilly anything. We're all in the eastern part of the state.
 
