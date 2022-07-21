 Skip to content
Imagine you're the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. You've put years into nurturing your city's image and showcasing its crown jewel, the Riverwalk. And then
54
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

54 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately it is technically in texas.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rivergawk.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL. The boat stops.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is staged, just like the Jungle Cruise at Disney.

/Just wait for them to reset before the next boat.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no shots were fired??

Farking lame-ass show.   Those boaters should demand a refund.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: This is staged, just like the Jungle Cruise at Disney.

/Just wait for them to reset before the next boat.


Look everybody! The backside of fighters!!!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can see tourists fight anywhere.  But, framed by a nice river cruise with good Mexican food and drink, that puro San Antonio.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I always assumed this happened every day there. No rootin tootin shootouts is the big surprise here.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the chair was a nice surprise
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like they're combining hockey and wrestling styles.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And no shots were fired??

Farking lame-ass show.   Those boaters should demand a refund.


You have to go to the lesser-known Uvalde Riverwalk for that.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And if you look over off to starboard you'll see a typical fight between yokels and chawbacons. Coming up to our port side....
 
squidloe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like a restaurant employee got in on the shenanigans with a chair. Welp, the restaurants can enjoy the lawsuits.

I suppose a chair is better than killing someone with a trident.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 Huge brawl erupts at restaurant on San Antonio's famed River Walk after man began attacking staff 'because he was unhappy with the check and the service'


Oh. I don't blame him.
They take forever.  Even to bring you the check. And then the check is for an arm and a leg.
fark the river walk.


/
Life long san antonine
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.


🙄

You must be from Dallas or Houston?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's texas, they're trash people.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
IT'S STILL REAL TOO ME, DAMMIT!
 
rfenster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These are people of the land.
The common clay of the new West.
You know... morons.
 
baorao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't know people fought without guns in Texas.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texass, where smallest penis contests turn into fisticuffs.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some kind of rap dancing?
 
QFarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I see a chair hit and what looks like a beer pitcher thrown.  Now mix in 3 or 4 bros with guns and see if things get better.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best thing about Texas is knowing I'll never have a reason to go there.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ANY fight in texas = GTFO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

squidloe: Looks like a restaurant employee got in on the shenanigans with a chair. Welp, the restaurants can enjoy the lawsuits.

I suppose a chair is better than killing someone with a trident.


4/5 dentists would actually recommend the trident though.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aha! San Antone.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Heh. I had to do some work at JBSA several years ago and walked the riverwalk, ate at "The Original."

What I remember the most are two things: 1) A dude, clearly homeless, was OFFERING coins to folks.
2) The ducks! Those little bastards were so domesticated, they flew up ON my table, begging for food. No angel wing evidence, but that could've just been me being unobservant.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
News this morning showed two families mixing it up at the House of Mouse, FL...  more common clay....
 
johndalek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably mad because he found out that there is no basement in a close by attraction
 
Gonz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the one crime that's unforgivable in San Antonio: upsetting the tourists.

Locals don't go downtown unless they have family visiting. Or jury duty.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Iniamyen: San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.

🙄

You must be from Dallas or Houston?


Because no one from outside Texas bothers to make any distinction beyond "desert hellscape populated by racist gun twats."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Way more realistic than Pirates of the Caribbean.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wooden chair through the head just like in the old Western movies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: waxbeans: Iniamyen: San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.

🙄

You must be from Dallas or Houston?

Because no one from outside Texas bothers to make any distinction beyond "desert hellscape populated by racist gun twats."


San Antonio is the best city in Texas.  I've been all over Texas.  Lived in El Paso, Dallas, Corpus, Harlingen, and seen the rest.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johndalek: Probably mad because he found out that there is no basement in a close by attraction


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

squidloe: Looks like a restaurant employee got in on the shenanigans with a chair. Welp, the restaurants can enjoy the lawsuits.

I suppose a chair is better than killing someone with a trident.


Or everybody goes home, treats their wounds, and lies about the fight for the rest of their life like adults should.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Through no fault of my own, I was born in San Antonio. My mother hated it so much she wouldn't even talk about it after my dad got out of the Air Force and we moved back to semi civilization (Pennsyltuckey).
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's hilarious actually. I'd be dying laughing if I was on that boat.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We don't sugar-coat it, Morty.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Halloween night about 10 years ago. Lost some sun glasses there, prescription, red lenses. Let me know if they turn up. Belly shots and haunted houses.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Floating ringside seats to the local brawl? Some people expect to pay extra for that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Barricaded Gunman: waxbeans: Iniamyen: San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.

🙄

You must be from Dallas or Houston?

Because no one from outside Texas bothers to make any distinction beyond "desert hellscape populated by racist gun twats."

San Antonio is the best city in Texas.  I've been all over Texas.  Lived in El Paso, Dallas, Corpus, Harlingen, and seen the rest.


You're probably right, I'm just basing my vitriol on the news and political discourse that comes from Texas.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Huge brawl erupts at restaurant on San Antonio's famed River Walk after man began attacking staff 'because he was unhappy with the check and the service'


Oh. I don't blame him.
They take forever.  Even to bring you the check. And then the check is for an arm and a leg.
fark the river walk.


/
Life long san antonine


I always wondered what was wrong with you.  Now I know.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

squidloe: Looks like a restaurant employee got in on the shenanigans with a chair. Welp, the restaurants can enjoy the lawsuits.

I suppose a chair is better than killing someone with a trident.


"The good guy with a chair"...
 
TheLopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can you blame them? They ordered the chips and salsa and the salsa was made in New York City.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Barricaded Gunman: waxbeans: Iniamyen: San Antonio is a shiathole, no amount of gentrification will help that.

🙄

You must be from Dallas or Houston?

Because no one from outside Texas bothers to make any distinction beyond "desert hellscape populated by racist gun twats."

San Antonio is the best city in Texas.  I've been all over Texas.  Lived in El Paso, Dallas, Corpus, Harlingen, and seen the rest.


That's like saying goose shiat is the best kind of shiat.
 
