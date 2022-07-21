 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   I think we have found Patient Zero   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2151 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 1:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NTTAWWT... you be you Ben!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where exactly is the typo?  'With me' ? That isn't a typo.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes it easier to track anyway.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's taking it in stride

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: He's taking it in stride

[Fark user image 596x721]


....Well played.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.


omitting the n in men is an error in spelling.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.

omitting the n in men is an error in spelling.


yeah, but he meant to type "my ass."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
F this guy ripping off my schtick.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Ryan" is a pretty far typo for "Shapiro."
Just sayin'
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If he were that good in the sack, the repeat customers would push away the first timers.  You'd need a velvet rope and bouncers just to get in the real line.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Freudian slip - when you mean one thing but say your mother.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
STOP FARKING MONKEYS!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm assuming "me" = "men".
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.

[i.ytimg.com image 316x237]


A spelling error is an error in spelling. A "typo" is where you mis-type something. You may hit the wrong key, generating a spelling error, or you may add/remove letters by mistying what you meant to type. Technically you should know how to spell the word for it to be a "typo", otherwise a grammar nasi (sic) will come around and correct you.
 
Burchill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.


It's a typographical error, that applies even if you accidentally spell an actual word.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Freudian slip - when you mean one thing but say your mother.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: STOP FARKING MONKEYS!


NEVARRRRRRRR!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He's taking it in stride

[Fark user image image 596x721]


So he denies being a pedo. 🤔
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MindStalker: New Rising Sun: Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.

[i.ytimg.com image 316x237]

A spelling error is an error in spelling. A "typo" is where you mis-type something. You may hit the wrong key, generating a spelling error, or you may add/remove letters by mistying what you meant to type. Technically you should know how to spell the word for it to be a "typo", otherwise a grammar nasi (sic) will come around and correct you.


It's Natzhee... <eyeroll>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JRoo: stuffy: STOP FARKING MONKEYS!

NEVARRRRRRRR!


I know we're not supposed to do callouts, but seriously this once...

PAGING MONKEYFARK RIDICULOUS TO THIS THREAD!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The town pogo stick.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Endemic monkeypox, headed your way! Great job CDC
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: He's taking it in stride

[Fark user image 596x721]


That's one position to take it in.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm gonna have to strike 'ol Benjamin from my to-do list.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Cause of Cancer
Youtube gJ7uXqRWx84
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bukharin: TheCableGuy: Freudian slip - when you mean one thing but say your mother.

[Fark user image 425x573]


Did anyone else hear him saying that to Bill S. Preston, Esq. or is it just me?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This is bugging me. A typo is an error in spelling. If 'with me' is the offense here, well, that's a Freudian slip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: F this guy ripping off my schtick.


We know, foon monkey.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Freudian slip - when you mean one thing but say your mother.


https://youtube.com/watch?v=vAkjzLg1tRM
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"the risk to kids remains very low"

um, Ben?  what are you really trying to tell us?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image 425x332]


20 bucks is twenty bucks
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: tricycleracer: [Fark user image 425x332]

20 bucks is twenty bucks


People are getting paid?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.