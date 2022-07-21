 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Squirrels in Texas are splooting to cope with triple digit temps   (wfaa.com) divider line
34 Comments
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our backyard tenant is splooting even as we speak.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She's alive, I assure you. All I have to do is shake the peanut bag.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned the word 'sploot'.
It's a fun word!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sploot!!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently lots of animals sploot.

/Splootin' at you, splootin' at me
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, what a fun word, sploot.  I needed that.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fat little dog does this all the time.  I just assumed he liked wiggling his wienie on stuff.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Corgi Puppy Sploot Compilation | The Dodo
Youtube EkB0DKv82Os
 
Zyerne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Slightly relevant fact I learned about 20 years ago: squirrels sweat through the pads of their feet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Splooting? I fell off the roof and I'm paralyzed from the neck down. Don't just stand there hooman, call 911"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Saw a rabbit splooting in my garden yesterday. I don't have anything planted they like to eat in there this year, so I let it stay. They just seem to like the perslane and hey, free fertilizer.

Missed the sploot while fumbling for my camera, but here's the hare in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lucy, you got some splooting to do...
 
Theeng
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also my dog just does what she always does in the summer when she comes inside. Sploot immediately once inside, bonus points are awarded if I trip over her.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Our squirrels sploot in the summer all the time. It's hella cute.
 
devilskware
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those stupid animals are Texans. I hope they all die.
 
amb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How can they sploot without their massive balls getting in the way?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As long as they clean up afterwards.
 
Bondith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just as long as they're not 'sploding from the heat.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Saw a squirrel between doing this on my balcony a few days ago, and was wondering why it was humping my patio furniture.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Theeng: Also my dog just does what she always does in the summer when she comes inside. Sploot immediately once inside, bonus points are awarded if I trip over her.


Our cat just lies flat on her back with her legs splayed out every direction.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of our locals likes to sploot on the deck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ewwwww... I knew it was something dirty!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/giggity?
 
wickedg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if I'm relieved or disappointed now that I know what splooting is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
kxan.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Relax, he's just splooting
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Sploot" makes me think of the noise a tree-rat makes, when it's passed over by a car tire. :P
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x599]

Relax, he's just splooting


Looks cheaper than converting the cat into a drone. Will look into.
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog."

I didn't think of a dog when you mentioned our furry friends.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://old.reddit.com/r/hopnoodles/
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

amb: How can they sploot without their massive balls getting in the way?


Our main squirrel BFF is packing a couple of walnuts back there. The only time I've seen him sploot is on top of his girlfriend.

/she lives in the squirrel house, so it's impossible not to notice
//they're damn cute, though. So are their kids
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hear "Splooting Rodents" and can't shake the idea of Alvin and the Chipmunks doing Smashing Pumpkins covers.

Please, kill me.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TIL there are folks on FARK who get a chuckle from cruelty to animals. Dollars to donuts who they vote for.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

patrick767: Ewwwww... I knew it was something dirty!

[Fark user image 788x918]

/giggity?


"Splooting" now trending on PornHub
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's just five o'clock, and time for the squirrel on top of your television to sploot.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For the longest (snicker) time, I had a very different definition of the word "sploot".  Not sure if I like the change in definition.
 
