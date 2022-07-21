 Skip to content
(CNN)   Two suspects arrested over $1.6M wine heist at Spanish hotel. The fate of both bottles remains unknown   (cnn.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby is not even exaggerating much, 45 bottles were stolen, one worth over 300000.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Whine Heist" is the name of my action thriller based on the events of January 6.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The hotel can say the wine is worth whatever numbers they make up, but who in real life is going to pay €310,000 for a bottle of wine? I doubt you could even get 50 bucks for it.
 
farker99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1806 Château D'Yquem is a sauterne so it keeps, essentially, forever.
And I've had recent vintage D'Yquem. It is amazingly good stuff.
/Love wine
//Sauterne not so much
///except the D'Yquem when someone else is buying
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: The hotel can say the wine is worth whatever numbers they make up, but who in real life is going to pay €310,000 for a bottle of wine? I doubt you could even get 50 bucks for it.


There's a reason noone wanted to buy it for more than 200 years.

/lots of people would though. The same kind of people who'll pay 3mill. for a watch, that tells time.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: The hotel can say the wine is worth whatever numbers they make up, but who in real life is going to pay €310,000 for a bottle of wine? I doubt you could even get 50 bucks for it.


People pay much more for a link to a jpg.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: The hotel can say the wine is worth whatever numbers they make up, but who in real life is going to pay €310,000 for a bottle of wine? I doubt you could even get 50 bucks for it.


The living koch brother would. He intentionally collects them.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

