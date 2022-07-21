 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Berlin, 999, New Order, The Psychedelic Furs, OMD, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #371. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Jul 2022 at 12:30 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello bello.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm here even though totally baked.
Baked in the sun. 38°C in shadow and as it is 100°F, I announce a temporary end of the world.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Present, slowly melting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey, I'm here even though totally baked.


Just checked with the Jet Stream, your cool air will be there Monday evening.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm awake and here. Happy Monday everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey, I'm here even though totally baked.
Baked in the sun. 38°C in shadow and as it is 100°F, I announce a temporary end of the world.


A/C is keeping me sane.
Cats are loving it too. They spend the day hunting the coolest places to stay as still as possible. As soon as the A/C comes on they're out revelling in the cool blast
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Are you a pirate? Everything OK?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm awake and here. Happy Monday everybody.


Ditto-ish. I'm here not awake. Happy yestermorrow everbuddy!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey, I'm here even though totally baked.
Baked in the sun. 38°C in shadow and as it is 100°F, I announce a temporary end of the world.


Smoke less pot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks


and siouxsie after oh say 11.30 or so...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Hey, I'm here even though totally baked.
Baked in the sun. 38°C in shadow and as it is 100°F, I announce a temporary end of the world.

A/C is keeping me sane.
Cats are loving it too. They spend the day hunting the coolest places to stay as still as possible. As soon as the A/C comes on they're out revelling in the cool blast


You hang out w/ us, you lost your sanity years ago.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks


And then wrap it up with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks

and siouxsie after oh say 11.30 or so...


Shakes tiny angry fist. I deserved that.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nesher: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Are you a pirate? Everything OK?


Next Tuesday.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good Aftermorning, folks!

Was just poking around the Howth Castle auction for good stuff that no other dope would want, and I think I was pretty successful. 1964 promos for shows with Makem and Clancy, Christie Moore, late seventies Maura O'Connor, Clannad, Sharon Shannon, and a bunch of 50's Irish Showbands.

...Do you guys, by the way, have any idea how it feels to brag on stuff nobody else cares about?

I do.

But I did anyway, cuz I'm feeling detective-y and clever for rooting this stuff out.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks

And then wrap it up with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds!


We forgot Under The Milky Way
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I heard this earlier today & the video is pretty "out there"
The Paranoyds - Lizzie (Official Video)
Youtube WjHbNbD2BZE
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: CarnySaur: djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks

And then wrap it up with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds!

We forgot Under The Milky Way


i like that song and would play it. despite it being yes overplayed.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: CarnySaur: djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks

And then wrap it up with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds!

We forgot Under The Milky Way

i like that song and would play it. despite it being yes overplayed.


I actually still like every single song in this thread, but also, I don't come here for those songs. Would defeat the purpose.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Manta Ray

/is all right
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3 days a week, I keep wanting to watch The 3 Amigos. I should make that happen.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... I Love this intro.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

perigee: Clannad

perigee: Makem and Clancy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So, I'm guessing: Take My Breath Away, Pretty In Pink, Blue Monday, and If You Leave?

/ducks


I read that and thought "I don't remember seeing The Police in the headline" and had to go back and look at it before I figured it out.

It's not early. I've had my tea. I have no excuse. In all fairness, I did get two of the words right.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x575]Manta Ray

/is all right


Quick djslowdive - best song off Mantaray - GO!

i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.