(Yahoo)   Pro tip: If you are going to steal $30 Millions in diamonds and cash, don't make yourself remembered as the guest who sent the front desk a dick pic   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the trial they can have the gem expert rate the hardness of said dick pic on the Moh's Scale.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury.  In my opinion, it's a semi-precious penis with a hardness, somewhere between fluorite and apatite. In layman's terms, I wouldn't throw it out of bed for eating crackers, but I couldn't pick a lock with it."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or have a nondescript penis.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all means, influencers and rich people. Keep telling thieves where you are (and aren't) at all times.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could do a lineup

Porky's: Principal's office
Youtube zbedV0cPajg
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family jewels?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs a "The Aristocrats" tag.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: During the trial they can have the gem expert rate the hardness of said dick pic on the Moh's Scale.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury.  In my opinion, it's a semi-precious penis with a hardness, somewhere between fluorite and apatite. In layman's terms, I wouldn't throw it out of bed for eating crackers, but I couldn't pick a lock with it."


waiting for this scene in the "movie of the week".

/do they still do those?
//"movies of the week", that is
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...one of the thieves couldn't resist sending a dick pic to a member of staff."

I see what they did there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ahole deserves to get arrested for being the kind of person who sends unsolicited dick picks. But overall, the thieves have a more valuable skill set in our society than some useless influencer heiress who deserved to be robbed.

Btw. Isn't the Italian suspect's name 'Jugoslav Jovanovic' basically 'Yugoslavian Common Serbian Last Name'
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, every master thief has a calling card.  Was this one poorly chosen?  Sure.  But now that it has been established you'll be seeing more of them.  When this guy gets out of jail, of course.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never commit a crime while committing a crime!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saga began with a luxury lifestyle Instagram post. Just before Christmas in 2019, Tamara Ecclestone-the model heiress daughter of diminutive ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone-announced that she and her family were jetting off to Lapland for the holidays with a picture of her daughter, Sophia, in front of a private jet.

There is so much going wrong here I just don't know where to even begin
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guessing they are remaking Fish called Wanda
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be an elaborate ruse to frame the dick pic guy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: The saga began with a luxury lifestyle Instagram post. Just before Christmas in 2019, Tamara Ecclestone-the model heiress daughter of diminutive ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone-announced that she and her family were jetting off to Lapland for the holidays with a picture of her daughter, Sophia, in front of a private jet.

There is so much going wrong here I just don't know where to even begin

There is so much going wrong here I just don't know where to even begin


That broad is unbelievably hot! Magazine cover hot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The ahole deserves to get arrested for being the kind of person who sends unsolicited dick picks. But overall, the thieves have a more valuable skill set in our society than some useless influencer heiress who deserved to be robbed.

Btw. Isn't the Italian suspect's name 'Jugoslav Jovanovic' basically 'Yugoslavian Common Serbian Last Name'

Btw. Isn't the Italian suspect's name 'Jugoslav Jovanovic' basically 'Yugoslavian Common Serbian Last Name'


Yugoslavian, Son of Jovan.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The alleged mastermind of all the burglaries-known by over a dozen aliases-is said to be still living as a free man after Serbian authorities refused extradition requests."

Mugshot available online:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The saga began with a luxury lifestyle Instagram post. Just before Christmas in 2019, Tamara Ecclestone-the model heiress daughter of diminutive ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone-announced that she and her family were jetting off to Lapland for the holidays with a picture of her daughter, Sophia, in front of a private jet.

I wish I was so rich I could be a farking moron and lose $30m because I'm a dumbass and not be impacted by it at all.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Or have a nondescript penis.


Trivia: You can be identified by your dick. Every dick is unique, just like face and fingerprints.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could she have asked any harder to be robbed?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meet the Man Who Shrunk His Own Penis
Youtube zF98NUj2Ez0
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: Could she have asked any harder to be robbed?


I mean, If she'd like to try, I'd give her an audition?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: Could she have asked any harder to be robbed?


From TFA, the strongroom containing a lot of the stolen stuff had been left open...
 
