(Twitter)   The "Emmanuel, no" girl hits back at the clothes shamers in the best way possible   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a celebrity the world needs
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's adorable.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building a caricature to market is used pretty often. When does she do a Subaru commercial?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what is going on here.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Do not, under any circumstance, piss off that lady.  What is going on here is a very clear warning with a wicked, wicked sense of humour.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.


They do, and they last a long time.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.

They do, and they last a long time.


My experience doing things outside in designer clothes has been that it compromises the integrity of the garment. This has applied to designer outdoor wear. Ask me about the Arcteryx shiat I've absolutely destroyed just on a bouldering trip.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: cretinbob: question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.

They do, and they last a long time.

My experience doing things outside in designer clothes has been that it compromises the integrity of the garment. This has applied to designer outdoor wear. Ask me about the Arcteryx shiat I've absolutely destroyed just on a bouldering trip.


There's a difference between designer wear that's designed for superior function and designer wear that's meant to LOOK like it's designed for function.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.



Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've missed something I guess... the last couple of days, she started appearing in my Twitter feed numerous times per day.  I have no idea who this person is, other than she likes animals?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Someone's trying to manufacture celebrity.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.


To be fair, I've found a lot of Hilfiger stuff for cheap on the clearance rack over the years, so I'm betting she probably didn't pay full retail for them.

Hell she may have picked the overalls up at Goodwill for all we know.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.


Ah, ok.  All caught up now, thanks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've also found a lot of designer clothes for cheap at Costco, which is another possibility because she seems like someone who buys in bulk.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.


That made me laugh far more than it should have.

/Team Emmanuel
//Good for her
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad_Radhu: a lot of Hilfinger stuff

FTFmyignantcousins
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.


Okay, that was funny, but "super viral" and not even 1 million likes? Nah. Do you write for Slate?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is wearing appropriate clothing for the job. So what if its the expensive versions, instead of the wally world version?

I buy expensive ($200+) red wing boots for factory work because they are repairable and fit my feet well, helping me avoid back pain, plantar fasciitis, and other issues that can come from wearing poorly fitting shoes.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh-nnonite
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Fark ages, the perpetual stick up it's ass gets bigger all the time.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't it "Emunuelle"?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear Dickies stuff to work. Not the cheapest, not the priciest.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom used to buy designer crap for me from Marshalls, when I just wanted a plain old pair of jeans.

How about we don't shame people for what they're wearing?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed this and that's ok because it's lame, but what would compel someone to ask that of someone obviously working on a farm?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?


You're thinking of Rochelle Rochelle and she's from Milan.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was younger, people were shamed for wearing the cheap, off-the-rack stuff from K-Mart. And now, people are being shamed for wearing expensive designer stuff.

Christ almighty, people suck
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.


This is why Australia lost the war.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?


I think I've seen that documentary
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?


I was about to say that Laura Gemser did not age well.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i love that goofy dinosaur.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.


Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
- David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022


This is the tweet that went super viral.


Love it!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is she American? She seems Irish, like a combination of Orla (from Derry Girls) and Aisling Bea.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I wear Dickies stuff to work. Not the cheapest, not the priciest.


What's cheaper than Dickies?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?


Just keep farking that chickenemu.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Shouldn't Emanuelle be on some sort of voyage of sexual discovery from Paris to Minsk?


That was Rochelle.
Emanuel went to space if I remember correctly.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.

They do, and they last a long time.


They do!  I've found it's almost impossible to rip, stain, or wear out a T.H. garment in anyway. Got my son a white TH dress shirt when he was about 7-8 and you know how rough kids can be on clothes. Came out of the wash like new every single time.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.


read the headline again.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

question_dj: It's the fact she's doing farm work in designer clothes.  Those overalls cost $130.

"Sam Vimes 'Boots' theory of socio-economic unfairness".

"The reason that the rich were so rich, Vimes reasoned, was because they managed to spend less money," wrote Pratchett. "Take boots, for example. He earned thirty-eight dollars a month plus allowances. A really good pair of leather boots cost fifty dollars. But an affordable pair of boots, which were sort of okay for a season or two and then leaked like hell when the cardboard gave out, cost about ten dollars. Those were the kind of boots Vimes always bought, and wore until the soles were so thin that he could tell where he was in Ankh-Morpork on a foggy night by the feel of the cobbles. But the thing was that good boots lasted for years and years. A man who could afford fifty dollars had a pair of boots that'd still be keeping his feet dry in ten years' time, while a poor man who could only afford cheap boots would have spent a hundred dollars on boots in the same time and would still have wet feet."
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She rocks!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Marcos P: I wear Dickies stuff to work. Not the cheapest, not the priciest.

What's cheaper than Dickies?


Walmart Wranglers.  Under $20 for a pair of jeans.
 
Loren
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: My experience doing things outside in designer clothes has been that it compromises the integrity of the garment. This has applied to designer outdoor wear. Ask me about the Arcteryx shiat I've absolutely destroyed just on a bouldering trip.


I thought Arcteryx was legit outdoor stuff, not designer.  (On the other hand, even stuff meant for the backcountry is often not built super durable--that means weight and generally means poor performance when wet.)

Ethertap: She is wearing appropriate clothing for the job. So what if its the expensive versions, instead of the wally world version?

I buy expensive ($200+) red wing boots for factory work because they are repairable and fit my feet well, helping me avoid back pain, plantar fasciitis, and other issues that can come from wearing poorly fitting shoes.


And the wally world version generally is inferior.  I hike into the backcountry--and pretty much everything I take is the expensive versions because I get better performance for less weight.  It's not about fashion, it's not about the names, it's about what works the best.  I have worn one piece of my backcountry gear around town once--because I knew it would repel the light rain we were having while the cheaper equivalent would not.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the "PAIGE NO" girl to hit back at the dildo shamers.

/In the best possible way
//IYKWIM AITTYD
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I only wish she'd called it Emmunuel.
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Her name is Taylor Blake. She owns a miniature cattle farm in Florida. She has a lot of TikTok followers, because the videos of her interactions with the animals are both sweet and funny.

NOW you're caught up.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The first Emmanuel that pops into my head was the soft-core porn series that used to air on Cinemax.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's just keepin' it rural.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Driedsponge: I have no idea what is going on here.

Someone's trying to manufacture celebrity.


probably, but this time it's someone likable. don't really need another identical, overly made-up cleavage delivery unit   :)
 
