(CBS News)   Police in Pennsylvania interrupt a Far Side cartoon   (cbsnews.com) divider line
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That may be my favorite of his of all time.   Just a snake with a big belly and a parrot..."get it off me get it off me."

Either that or the gorilla that really, really like bananas.

Really there were so many...
 
crzybtch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It died. "

WTF, was this written by a 3rd grader?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What are the odds that this was the man's pet?
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They shot his baby! Scooter was just playing
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What else could you do in that situation? Use a large blade? Cop is just lucky there was no ricochet or shrapnel from the bullet going from the snake head to the poor guy.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Bacon Bunch - A Bad Day For Marsha (from Tales from the Far Side)
Youtube HnF6eBIlVzU
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 850x354]


You didn't see this...

...turn the page...
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it still auto-erotic asphyxiation if you have a trained critter throttling you? Asking for an especially weird intersection of the fetish community.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What did he do to the snake to make it mad? I think we need to consider the snake's point of view.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image image 850x354]


I remember this from a Far Side compilation book I had as a kid. The caption was something like "You didn't see this. Just turn the page."
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

