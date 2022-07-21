 Skip to content
(CNN)   (•_•) ( •_•)⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) Covid   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get the bleach!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Who in the GOP has he met with in the last week?

2) Test every member of the USSS that has been near him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean he has to get in the limo and do a victory lap?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot Massholes. You filthy people.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it be transmitted through fist bump?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruh Roh.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Can it be transmitted through fist bump?


May it have done so unto MBS.  IF MBS goes down, that would be a win for Biden.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fat pumpkin survived.  I'm pretty sure vaccinated and boosted Joe will be fine.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Jovid, am I right?

/Is this thing on?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assassination attempt by the secret service?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it


He only fistbumped in SA.

He shook hands everywhere else.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CBS news just said that his symptoms are "very mild" and that he is double-vaccinated and double-boosted.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it


I mean, it's extremely unlikely the globetrotting politician who meets dozens of people a day got it from a fist bump.

But don't let us stop you from taking your weird, unearned victory lap.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it

I mean, it's extremely unlikely the globetrotting politician who meets dozens of people a day got it from a fist bump.

But don't let us stop you from taking your weird, unearned victory lap.


I"m gonna guess reading comprehension is not your strongest suit, so to lay it out in 3rd grade english for you: Everyone at the meeting and traveling to/from it should have been wearing masks instead of relying on fist bumps which were used in place of handshakes.

No masks = easier spread of airborne virus

If you're still not getting it after that, then I'm afraid there's no helping you champ.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm assuming TFG will pull an Alexander Haig and declare he's in charge.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hope the President is going to be okay. it doesn't seem to even matter anymore what kind of mitigation steps you take to prevent it.  other than living in a cave with no human contact whatsoever - eventually we're all going to get it.  He's a healthy man, takes bike rides, seems to take care of himself, and has the best medical advice possible - hopefully he recovers quickly.

/as I sit in isolation from a slightly positive home test Tuesday awaiting the results of my PCR...
//felt tired and achy for a day and had a fever for an evening.  if that was the worst of it - i'll be happy, just as long as my wife and daughter don't come down with it
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clearly this is a false flag operation to increase the number of patients in the country and now they have to be a different doctor who is in the process of making the vaccine and not the flu.

STUDY IT OUT PEOPLE!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Clearly this is a false flag operation to increase the number of patients in the country and now they have to be a different doctor who is in the process of making the vaccine and not the flu.

STUDY IT OUT PEOPLE!


President Kamala is going to declare Marshals Law and take away your guns!!!!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NYT, yesterday:

It may surprise you to learn, given the pandemic mood of the country and indeed the world, that probably half of all Covid infections have happened this calendar year - and it's only July. By December, the figure could be 80 percent or more.

But g'head and don't mask up. G'head.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought he just had Covid?

Meh, whatever.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it

I mean, it's extremely unlikely the globetrotting politician who meets dozens of people a day got it from a fist bump.

But don't let us stop you from taking your weird, unearned victory lap.

I"m gonna guess reading comprehension is not your strongest suit, so to lay it out in 3rd grade english for you: Everyone at the meeting and traveling to/from it should have been wearing masks instead of relying on fist bumps which were used in place of handshakes.

No masks = easier spread of airborne virus

If you're still not getting it after that, then I'm afraid there's no helping you champ.


And yet, you said nothing at all about masks.

Dbag.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: NYT, yesterday:

It may surprise you to learn, given the pandemic mood of the country and indeed the world, that probably half of all Covid infections have happened this calendar year - and it's only July. By December, the figure could be 80 percent or more.

But g'head and don't mask up. G'head.


If most of the country has given up on masks, then wearing one isn't useful any more. The US has clearly accepted that covid will spread uncontrolled and doesn't care about the death count.

Definitely more important for commerce to grind forward and everything to "get back to normal" than to address disease spread and rising hospitalizations and death counts.
 
red230
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'm assuming TFG will pull an Alexander Haig and declare he's in charge.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
if he dies from it, how could you even tell?

/runs
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As I stated with Trump, here's to COVID winning this one. Let both those old farkers fall off.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it

He only fistbumped in SA.

He shook hands everywhere else.


It's been two and a half years. By now we should all be aware that COVID is spread by airborne transmission, not goddamned fist bumps.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Might get our first woman President.
 
hershy799
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1.) Let's see all the MAGAs hoping POTUS dies from a China hoax

2.) Hopefully there is a God and Biden doesn't end up as sick (or worse) as TFG got.

3.) This was inevitable, and it sounds like the White House was resigned to that fact.

/Speedy recovery, Mr. President
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The chairman of Delta tells me it's just the flu now. He'll be fine.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, put some sunshine up my ass and call me buddy.
 
Seamer [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kornchex: The fat pumpkin survived.  I'm pretty sure vaccinated and boosted Joe will be fine.


Depends if the president is smart enough to inject bleach and ultra violet light or not like TFG
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ruh Roh.


Old Man Winters who owns the amusement park gave Biden COVID!
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it

I mean, it's extremely unlikely the globetrotting politician who meets dozens of people a day got it from a fist bump.

But don't let us stop you from taking your weird, unearned victory lap.

I"m gonna guess reading comprehension is not your strongest suit, so to lay it out in 3rd grade english for you: Everyone at the meeting and traveling to/from it should have been wearing masks instead of relying on fist bumps which were used in place of handshakes.

No masks = easier spread of airborne virus

If you're still not getting it after that, then I'm afraid there's no helping you champ.

And yet, you said nothing at all about masks.

Dbag.


Being mad at me because you can't read isn't going to help things, sport.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you don't take precautions against Covid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Biden said you should try not to get Covid, but then he got Covid.  What a hypocrite!
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moroning: Might get our first woman President.


I don't wish death on anyone, let me be clear. But damn I've waited a long ass time for a woman President and I'm starting to think it won't happen except for an emergency situation like this.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: 1) Who in the GOP has he met with in the last week?

2) Test every member of the USSS that has been near him.


Every human being on this Earth will contract covid at some point.  The derposphere has ensured that.   Your only options are to prepare for it, and try to minimize your viral load when it happens to you.

Get your vaxes and mask up.

/ Quadravaxed
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'm assuming TFG will pull an Alexander Haig and declare he's in charge.


home.bt.comView Full Size

"NOPE! I CALLED DIBS! I'M PRESIDENT HERE NOW!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I suspect a long sting of articles about mental deterioration from long covid to suddenly start making the rounds on cable news.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: NateAsbestos: Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it

I mean, it's extremely unlikely the globetrotting politician who meets dozens of people a day got it from a fist bump.

But don't let us stop you from taking your weird, unearned victory lap.

I"m gonna guess reading comprehension is not your strongest suit, so to lay it out in 3rd grade english for you: Everyone at the meeting and traveling to/from it should have been wearing masks instead of relying on fist bumps which were used in place of handshakes.

No masks = easier spread of airborne virus

If you're still not getting it after that, then I'm afraid there's no helping you champ.

And yet, you said nothing at all about masks.

Dbag.

Being mad at me because you can't read isn't going to help things, sport.


Sport or champ.  Make up your mind.
 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This thread is done....nuke it
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TIL involuntary time travel is a thing.  Without my permission, my brain went back to around March 2020 and I sh*t myself.

I'm back to 2022 now and outside the concern of his age I assume he'll be... fine?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Gee it's almost as if I called it that fistbumping wasn't a valid Covid mitigation strategy. Curious if any of the other leaders at that trip last week picked it up as well or already had it


It's a valid Norovirus strategy on the Appalachian trail, because a lot of old men don't wash their hands after pooping.

Can't hurt for Covid, but it's far more about the air quality which comes down to size of room, amount of fresh air ventilation, distance from other humans, length of time in that room, and of course the relative health of the people you're with.

So, the fist bump can be part of a balanced breakfast, but you're a pizza cutter.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally, some positive news for Joe Biden!
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope it remains a mild case. There's already enough instability in the administration
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Watch, Trump survives and Biden croaks.

Maybe people would then take it seriously?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.