Somebody maybe not ready to get on the cart yet
14
•       •       •

GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feigning weakness to see who tries to improve their position wouldn't be an autocrat move invented by Vlad.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats too bad.  guess we're gonna be sticking with our pool on which of his aides is gonna off him so they can take over as new czar.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Feigning weakness to see who tries to improve their position wouldn't be an autocrat move invented by Vlad.


You spelled Julius Gaius Caesar wrong.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: the Kremlin is denying it, which means it's true.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey vova. I have a cart. It's comfy. Once you get on it, your worldly problems vanish. The cart bewitches you. It's raw attractiveness disturbs your sleep. You can wish for nothing else.

/get. on. the. cart.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You are the CIA, start making it so he is in bad health already.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blondambition: GRCooper: Feigning weakness to see who tries to improve their position wouldn't be an autocrat move invented by Vlad.

You spelled Julius Gaius Caesar wrong.


I'm pretty sure Julius Caesar wasn't faking his knife allergy
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: CIA chief says no intelligence which has been approved for public release that Putin is in bad health
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: GRCooper: Feigning weakness to see who tries to improve their position wouldn't be an autocrat move invented by Vlad.

You spelled Julius Gaius Caesar wrong.


So did you

/Gaius Julius Caesar
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Right. He looks just as young and vital as he did 20 years ago.

LOL, why would the CIA tell the truth about anything? Sincerely. There's nothing in it for them. They tell the truth and someone gets a sad. Or they issue a bland statement and people aren't happy with that, but there's also nothing to blame the CIA for later, usually.

"We have no intelligence that he's dying anytime soon." That means, "We have no information that we're willing or able to share that indicates he's circling the drain." So whatever happens, they can be right. He dies tomorrow, fine, whatever. He dies 10 years from now, there's no "We believe he is in imminent danger of dying soon" to explain to people who think it's easy to pinpoint this shiat based on often sketchy information you get about a hostile foreign nation thousands of miles away.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would be hard to tell if he had, say, ass cancer. He's a complete ass, and a complete cancer, so how do make a diagnosis?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If that guy isn't sick he needs to prepare his Academy Award speech for his winning performance of dying dictator in a war crime.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I iz healthy like horse! A stallion horse wiz long mane & clompy hooves of thunderz!'
 
