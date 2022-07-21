 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Old and busted: turning your speakers up to 11. The new loudness: turning your speakers up to 1100   (wusa9.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said they were able to stop the man before he "had the chance to become a nuisance."

And he even had a flaming guitar.

guitar.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My speakers have a Disaster Area setting.  I'm afraid to use it.  Mostly because I don't want to spend time dead for tax reasons.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 320x453]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]


Woofers, Tweeters, Mids, titanium cones, nuke powered amps.  Once you start a speaker collection like this, the tendency is to push it as much as you can.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm curious about that build...
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm curious about that build...


I wonder how he would power it, extra alternators?
 
1979
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Freebird!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They should throw in a ticket for taking up three parking spots.
 
eKonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 320x453]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]

Woofers, Tweeters, Mids, titanium cones, nuke powered amps.  Once you start a speaker collection like this, the tendency is to push it as much as you can.


Just don't stop here, in bat country...
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And here I thought putting a 200 watt amp in my car turned out to be a really dumb idea.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember, amplified music is prohibited in all parks.

Maybe he wasn't going to play music:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Epic
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Bart's Megaphone Testing
Youtube oCyXsHC-lQ4
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"As a nearby resident I'm curious about what they were going to play," another user tweeted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That makes sense. 12 is the next number after 11.

/there are 10 kinds of people in the world...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
THX Simpson in [HQ]
Youtube nu0R96OZy6w


/Opened one of my mix CDs with the audio of that back in the day.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Look, we're no experts, but it looks like if this guy turned on those speakers it would have caused a little more than a nuisance.

[wtf am I reading.jpg]
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: That makes sense. 12 is the next number after 11.

/there are 10 kinds of people in the world...


that sounds kind of...BASIC.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [YouTube video: THX Simpson in [HQ]]

/Opened one of my mix CDs with the audio of that back in the day.


Me also
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Look, we're no experts, but it looks like if this guy turned on those speakers it would have caused a little more than a nuisance.

[wtf am I reading.jpg]


What you readin for?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fireproof: [YouTube video: THX Simpson in [HQ]]

/Opened one of my mix CDs with the audio of that back in the day.

Me also


Nice! The Simpsons clip, or the actual THX intro?

/Was The Simpsons one for me.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bear Owlsey laughs at your puny system;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: waxbeans: Fireproof: [YouTube video: THX Simpson in [HQ]]

/Opened one of my mix CDs with the audio of that back in the day.

Me also

Nice! The Simpsons clip, or the actual THX intro?

/Was The Simpsons one for me.


Both, on different disc.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's not been said is that speaker dude had Yoko Ono set up to play on a three hour loop.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

joseelsegundo: Bear Owlsey laughs at your puny system;
[Fark user image 850x446]


The Music Never Stopped....

noisesolutions.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Just as litter degrades the landscape of the community, noise degrades the soundscape. The U.S. Census Bureau's "Surveys of Neighborhood Problems," conducted over the past three decades, has consistently placed noise among the top four issues of concern," the Department of Environmental Protection said on its website.

Great, now let's work on the Harleys.
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Barbara Streisand at 120 dB. Only once
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [th.bing.com image 850x614]


Hotblack Desiato was released with a warning.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheron: Barbara Streisand at 120 dB. Only once


People...people who lose their hearing...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "Just as litter degrades the landscape of the community, noise degrades the soundscape. The U.S. Census Bureau's "Surveys of Neighborhood Problems," conducted over the past three decades, has consistently placed noise among the top four issues of concern," the Department of Environmental Protection said on its website.

Great, now let's work on the Harleys.


Bonus- Most of the stupid-loud ones are modified to be that way by people with something to compensate for: Contrary to popular belief, motorcycles are not manufactured to be loud. When motorcycles come from the factory, they are reasonably quiet-because they are factory- equipped with effective mufflers.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pioneer TV Ad 1994
Youtube K_Eib49uPyc
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
35 years of playing in loud bands have given me moderate high frequency hearing loss.

Hearing aids are expensive by the way, and really hard to wear with glasses and a mask. Use hearing protection, kids.
 
