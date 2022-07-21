 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Guess who has nearly 10% of all monkeypox cases? Go ahead, guess   (wpbf.com) divider line
44
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida, monkeypox virus, state health officials  
•       •       •

1630 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida, a Pox upon America.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many in The VIllages?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was going to guess pro wrestlers.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perez Hilton?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incels?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If monkeypox isn't an STD then why does Americas dong have it?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Sheen?
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ackchually:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect them to have an outsized number of monkey chlamydia and monkey gonorrhea cases too.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the old people in the homes who can't tell if its monkeypox due to the atrocious level of promiscuity, or a mix of bed sores and MRSA due to the atrocious standard of care, or both?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Perez Hilton?


Now that's a name...
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeypox: The "k" is silent.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Ackchually:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html


Please stop cluttering up Fark threads with actual information.  It just slows down everything.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure this is really as statistically significant as we're apparently supposed to believe.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greatgodyoshi: Por que tan serioso: Perez Hilton?

Now that's a name...


I know. I just immediately imagined a scazzy person and he was it.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm not sure this is really as statistically significant as we're apparently supposed to believe.


It is not. Another poster linked to the CDC.   Illinois has the exact same number of monkeypox infections as FL, but is smaller in population.

NY State has nearly 3 times as many cases as Florida.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Pete?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has about 6.5% of people, so having "nearly 10%" of cases isn't so outrageous, but Florida tag needs work
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tentacle: Ackchually:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html


You believe the CDC over (checks article) WPBF News. What are you, a gullible fool?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


I imagine when you spend that much time on the road this sort of thing is inevitable.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oliver Twisted: Tentacle: Ackchually:

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html

Please stop cluttering up Fark threads with actual information.  It just slows down everything.


Gets worse than that...
Global cases now at 15,378, in 71 countries (65 of which have never had it).
But don't worry, its really hard to spread. Nothing to see here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Florida, a Pox upon America.


Honkeypox.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The underground zoological orgy society of primatologists in Scranton?
Oh...it's FL. Always go for the obvious answer
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


What really makes that is the little celebratory jump Bugs does at the end.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Joe Biden
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: greatgodyoshi: Por que tan serioso: Perez Hilton?

Now that's a name...

I know. I just immediately imagined a scazzy person and he was it.


This is serious business!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Out of 50 states?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is higher than it should be (taking into account only # of people and not other factors)

USA pop: 332M
FL pop: 22M

So it has 6.6% of US population but 10% of cases. So that is 1.5X the expected amount of cases.

Good jorb DeadSatan!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: It is higher than it should be (taking into account only # of people and not other factors)

USA pop: 332M
FL pop: 22M

So it has 6.6% of US population but 10% of cases. So that is 1.5X the expected amount of cases.

Good jorb DeadSatan!


Florida has a huge gay population/visitors and right now monkey pox is circulating mostly in the gay community.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DeSantis really is the perfect heir to the whole "making the trains run on time" joke about fascists, because the trains never did, in fact, run on time. But the crowds will still go wild for Il Douche.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 290x174]


My (smart) daughter says there aren't really that many swapping parties in the Villages, it's more down to the fact that by the end of the evening, they've forgotten who they actually came with...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Monkeys?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: It is higher than it should be (taking into account only # of people and not other factors)

USA pop: 332M
FL pop: 22M

So it has 6.6% of US population but 10% of cases. So that is 1.5X the expected amount of cases.

Good jorb DeadSatan!


As much as I would love to throw DeSantis under the bus it's

A) A CDC fault for not taking it seriously at the start (again)

B) DNC heavy areas spreading it

C) no one seems to want to talk that maybe having a giant bondage party is not a great idea and foam parties unhygienic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 290x174]

My (smart) daughter says there aren't really that many swapping parties in the Villages, it's more down to the fact that by the end of the evening, they've forgotten who they actually came with...


Haha, but in all seriousness the lifestyle of The Villages is also a perfect place for Monkeypox to spread. It's just a matter of time.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Monkeys?


Actually it's the damn rats to blame. Someone go arrest Mickey. He's been a giant rat with park experience and prices lately.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.