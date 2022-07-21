 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Use an umbrella at the beach because you've had skin cancer? That's a $116 fine   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if I have high blood pressure?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you have skin cancer why the f*ck are you going to the beach?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you have skin cancer why the f*ck are you going to the beach?


Right?  Those bastards should sit inside all day watching CSPAN.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you have skin cancer why the f*ck are you going to the beach?


this

Sunlight reflected off of sand can still burn you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wealthy people suck.  They're what's ruined the country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But officer, I have glaucoma. <puff>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wealthy people suck.  They're what's ruined the country.


Wealthy people?

I'm guessing it has more to do with
a) People hogging space
b) Wind turning umbrellas in to cruise missiles.

Where did you get the rich people angle?
 
jmr61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"They've got a view 24/7. All we want is some shade protection from the sun," Manzo said.

Go be poor somewhere else.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: Wealthy people suck.  They're what's ruined the country.

Wealthy people?

I'm guessing it has more to do with
a) People hogging space
b) Wind turning umbrellas in to cruise missiles.

Where did you get the rich people angle?


From the farking article. Try reading it maybe.
 
Mrjimbo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: Wealthy people suck.  They're what's ruined the country.

Wealthy people?

I'm guessing it has more to do with
a) People hogging space
b) Wind turning umbrellas in to cruise missiles.

Where did you get the rich people angle?


From the article where it says the average home is worth $4.97 million making it the most expensive town in America.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rich people cannot ban the plebs from coming to the public beach in front of their houses, so they try to make it miserable to keep them away.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty simple solution. Go to the license office with a Drs note, get a 'hanger'---just like the ones they issue for handicapped to park in special parking. Or allow using an existing 'handicap' hanger on the tents.
In either case ADA ACLU lawyers are going to have big softball with this one.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What kind of anal-retentive control freak sees umbrellas on a beach as a problem worth passing a law about?  And what kind of uptight bunch of assholes agree with him enough to pass it?  fark that place.  They need a dead whale explosion.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: Wealthy people suck.  They're what's ruined the country.

Wealthy people?

I'm guessing it has more to do with
a) People hogging space
b) Wind turning umbrellas in to cruise missiles.

Where did you get the rich people angle?



I'd guess the first. Look at this setup:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You have half a dozen people taking up a huge chunk of the beach.
 
