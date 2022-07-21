 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   "After their neighbor was taken into custody. The neighbors said explosions at the home were not unusual in their otherwise quiet neighborhood. "I always hear a lot of 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom' everywhere"   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Improvised explosive device, Police, home of 55-year-old Markus Fricke, explosive devices, Explosion, Lake County, law enforcement Friday, Nuclear weapon  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighbors were the Black Eyed Peas?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The neighbors were the Black Eyed Peas?


No John Lee Hooker.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been an improvement if he had blown it up.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture of the crater is cute, I made more impressive ones as a tween. If he had been serious about blowing up parts of the neighborhood he would have needed to step up his game considerably. I am glad the lady turned him in on the off chance he was actually able to follow through with his plans but to date it looks like the kind of smalltime stuff most mischievous kids got up to.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds nice.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: When I was in high school I had to take a public speaking/speech writing class as an English requirement. I was/am not a person comfortable speaking in public so I was the quiet kid in the class but we had to make speeches to the class and no matter how much I resisted the teacher insisted I make an effort. I got pissed one day and for our "How To" speech, where we had to orate instructions on how to make some thing, I got a little creative. Everyone else did something like a food recipe or how to build some piece of furniture or something silly. I turned to The Anarchist Cook Book and did a How To on making Urea Nitrate Bombs. I got yelled at by the teacher but she did give me an A because it was well written and spoken.

If I had tried that today, I'm fairly certain I'd end up in cuffs.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they shoot them right down?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must Have Been That Bean
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have quarter-sticks but the nearest quarry is miles away ...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boogie Nights Sister Christian Scene
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me hear you say wayooo
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Susan Ivanova No boom today HQ
rainbowbutter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...what's he buildingin there?...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Investigators also found a "significant amount of anti-Semitic literature" inside the home, but deputies said it's unclear whether he had any specific targets. "

How stupid are those deputies?
 
cravak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the house is rockin
Don't come knockin
Because it's just my bomb
Prepared to go tick tockin
If a clock is set
I know I'm not going to
Have a regret
So don't fret
I bet
This neighborhood goes boom boom real nice
From my incidenary device
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Investigators also found a "significant amount of anti-Semitic literature" inside the home, but deputies said it's unclear whether he had any specific targets. "

How stupid are those deputies?


Don't be so quick to judge. The perp was most likely targeting Hare Krishnas.

/s
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fricke was booked into the Lake County Jail on several charges including making/possessing a destructive device, discharging a destructive device, and threatening to throw, project, place, or discharge a destructive device.

This doesn't sound like serious enough charges to keep him behind bars unless they finally put him in the psychiatric system.  If not - he and some other folks are going to get killed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The neighbors heard bombs go off regularly but didn't say anything because 'Murica.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They finally found what happened to the black eyed peas?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: Ernie Sings I Love My Room
/boom boom boom in my room
 
dready zim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blackadder : Baldrick's world war 1 poem The German Guns
Wulfman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
