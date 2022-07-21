 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Trailer full of Halloween chocolate catches fire. Firemen rush to scene with marshmallows and graham crackers   (6abc.com) divider line
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween Chocolate in July?

I would be surprised if I hadn't gotten a text ad yesterday for Christmas.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smores are gross.  There.  I said it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopes the candy corn is OK
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the big bars or little bars.

/ Just want to know if it was the cool trailer
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The candy was circus peanuts. Images from a nearby town.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess Halloween is cancelled. No Halloween this year. That was all the candy we had. All of it. Sorry, kids.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If its the cheap ass crap it can be burned to the ground. NO ONe Likes thouse damn taffy peanuts!
 
