'You have no right to judge my son' says mother of gunman in jail for shooting up the Uvalde school
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should put her in the gas chamber right next to him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate this statement in general.  I can judge whomever I want.  If you don't like being judged then tough shiat.  I know I'm always being judged.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok, fine.

You are a sh*t mother and a terrible person. F*ck you.

That better?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we judge her, the mom, instead?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well your son had no right to go kill a bunch of children. Yet here we are.
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Can we judge her, the mom, instead?


How about both?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought they killed the gunman?
So many school shootings it's hard to keep straight.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can I try and or execute him?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hate this statement in general.  I can judge whomever I want.  If you don't like being judged then tough shiat.  I know I'm always being judged.


Not only do I know I'm being judged, I get off on it.

That's why Fark is, in fact, my personal erotica site.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They should put her in the gas chamber right next to him.


Well, he' dead.  He probably wouldn't mind.  But I like the idea.  Maybe they should chain his corpse (Weekend at Bernies style corpse that doesn't leak and decay) to her so she can drag it around.  Will she keep wild dogs from trying to feast on it?  Will she use it in the HOA lanes?  I know she'll scream about the unfair treatment.

She ever say how an 18 year old could get  rifles and 375 rounds of ammo and magazines?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks for confirming that your son would have been better off being raised by wolves.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cry me a farking river.

Maybe if you did a better job raising your kid we wouldn't be here, judging him.

And a bunch of children would still be alive.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'You have no right to judge my son,' says mother of gunman in jail for shooting up the Uvalde school

Tell it to the judge.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She had an opportunity to go full-on Kurtz and squandered it.  She must be a terrible person.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0078788/characters/nm0000008
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wrong. He will be judged, convicted, and executed.
And you will forever be known as the horrible woman who dropped rotten crotch fruit and raised it into a monster.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lady, the best part of your son ran down the crack of your ass when his daddy pulled out. He's a worthless piece of shiat who should be thrown into a pit of quicklime, then covered over with cement. The fact that's not going to happen to him shows that he's receiving more mercy than he gave his victims, who were screaming in terror while he shot them to pieces. Literally.

TL;DR - GFY, twunt.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fark.

Hell yes I'm going to judge your human garbage spawn. Most parents would kill themselves in shame if they raised such a piece of farking shiat. Now get to it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Rapmaster2000: I hate this statement in general.  I can judge whomever I want.  If you don't like being judged then tough shiat.  I know I'm always being judged.

Not only do I know I'm being judged, I get off on it.

That's why Fark is, in fact, my personal erotica site.


Naughty boy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jake Havechek: They should put her in the gas chamber right next to him.

Well, he' dead.  He probably wouldn't mind.  But I like the idea.  Maybe they should chain his corpse (Weekend at Bernies style corpse that doesn't leak and decay) to her so she can drag it around.  Will she keep wild dogs from trying to feast on it?  Will she use it in the HOA lanes?  I know she'll scream about the unfair treatment.

She ever say how an 18 year old could get  rifles and 375 rounds of ammo and magazines?


Maybe that retired FBI agent he met on discord gave it to him as a gift.  I could be wrong about the gifting, but remember hearing about the retired agent egging on his violent tendencies from the first few days after the massacre.  Media lost that thread, likely on purpose.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Can we judge her, the mom, instead?


I'm judging both.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ok, fine.

You are a sh*t mother and a terrible person. F*ck you.

That better?


You can't tell much about a child from the parents, but you sure as shiat tell a lot about parents from their kids.
 
sleze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She was just trying to defend herself and blurted out words.  Not going to judge her on that.  I will judge her on the fact that she raised a psychopath and clearly failed as a mother.  Her words of suffering guilt, while true, are infinitesimally small compared to the suffering of people who lost their kids.

The best she can do is to hide/move, say sorry when people do find her, and keep her mouth shut.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, we do.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good to know his dad wasn't the only garbage person in his life. I wouldn't call it a motive, but it's not nothing either.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, I'll be brief. The issue here is not whether he broke a few rules, or took a few liberties with our school kids - he did.
But you can't hold him responsible for his behavior. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole city of Uvalde? And if the whole city is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of Texas in general? I put it to you, Greg - isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to him, but we're not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America.

/Gentlemen!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: /Gentlemen!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Ladies and gentlemen, I'll be brief. The issue here is not whether he broke a few rules, or took a few liberties with our school kids - he did.
But you can't hold him responsible for his behavior. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole city of Uvalde? And if the whole city is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of Texas in general? I put it to you, Greg - isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to him, but we're not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America.

/Gentlemen!


That worked out nicely.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People who get that defensive often have something to hide. Maybe it's just the stress of having TV trucks camped in front of her house, but I'm betting there's a lot more--Mom Of The Year has some of her own skeletons in the closet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well I don't have the right to sit naked at my desk while my coworkers nervously eye the phone to call the police but here we are
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet she has a sign around her home or where she works "Only God can judge me". And if anyone can judge her monster of a son it is the families of her victims.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In jail? I thought the shooter was killed.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Harry Freakstorm: Jake Havechek: They should put her in the gas chamber right next to him.

Well, he' dead.  He probably wouldn't mind.  But I like the idea.  Maybe they should chain his corpse (Weekend at Bernies style corpse that doesn't leak and decay) to her so she can drag it around.  Will she keep wild dogs from trying to feast on it?  Will she use it in the HOA lanes?  I know she'll scream about the unfair treatment.

She ever say how an 18 year old could get  rifles and 375 rounds of ammo and magazines?

Maybe that retired FBI agent he met on discord gave it to him as a gift.  I could be wrong about the gifting, but remember hearing about the retired agent egging on his violent tendencies from the first few days after the massacre.  Media lost that thread, likely on purpose.


Cool story bro, you have a citation that's not qanon?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Well I don't have the right to sit naked at my desk while my coworkers nervously eye the phone to call the police but here we are


Um...okay...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/17/uvalde-shooter-warnings-background/

A former girlfriend interviewed by the FBI said she believed the shooter had been sexually assaulted at an early age by one of the mother's boyfriends but that the mother didn't believe him, according to the report.

Then, something changed. He started falling behind in school but never received special education services, despite being identified as "at-risk" and having someone request speech therapy for him, according to the report, citing school records.

Family and friends told the committee he was bullied throughout the fourth grade over his stutter, short haircut and clothing. He often wore the same clothing day after day. One time, a girl tied his shoelaces together causing him to fall on his face, a cousin said.

Beginning in 2018, he was recording more than 100 absences a year, along with failing grades. But the report authors said it was unclear whether a school resource officer ever visited his home. By 2021, when he was 17 years old, he had only completed ninth grade, the report's authors wrote.

It sounds to me like the kid went through hell everyday and the system failed him.

Yeah, maybe mom shares a lot of the blame, but don't heap it all on her because it sounds to me like nobody at gave a damn about him.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jake Havechek: They should put her in the gas chamber right next to him.

Well, he' dead.  He probably wouldn't mind.  But I like the idea.  Maybe they should chain his corpse (Weekend at Bernies style corpse that doesn't leak and decay) to her so she can drag it around.  Will she keep wild dogs from trying to feast on it?  Will she use it in the HOA lanes?  I know she'll scream about the unfair treatment.

She ever say how an 18 year old could get  rifles and 375 rounds of ammo and magazines?


Because Texas
 
