(Mother Jones)   Do you live in one of America's fastest growing cities? You might want to move away as the extreme heat from climate change is making them unlivable   (motherjones.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Living in Arizona is a monument to human arrogance.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, cheap housing on the horizon?
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live on the edge of what will become the Burning Zones.  Expect I'll be able to sell in about 5 years to someone thinking this is as far as it will go, whereupon I'm heading way up North.
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: So, cheap housing on the horizon?


You'll save money on homeowners insurance since no one will insure you!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jokes on you climate, St Louis has negative population growth, so people have already left!
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we all move away from these places then won't we just make more crowded places?
 
ryant123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Living in Arizona is a monument to human arrogance.


Dale Gribble on Global Warming
Youtube rR58heUGkNA
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The rust belt is looking real good about now
 
RailProf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I already know folks heading to the Great Lakes from California, Arizona and Nevada. This could be a real boon for Rust Belt cites from Buffalo to Duluth. But they'll have to play their cards right. Develop multiple density, public transit based infill developments, not suburban sprawl.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh man, what to do with all this mild weather, rain, and green grass?

Hey, whatever floats your boat. Or rock and sand excavation adventure.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RailProf: I already know folks heading to the Great Lakes from California, Arizona and Nevada. This could be a real boon for Rust Belt cites from Buffalo to Duluth. But they'll have to play their cards right. Develop multiple density, public transit based infill developments, not suburban sprawl.


Why? Have you ever been there? There's like zero traffic anywhere in the Great Lakes. Hell, I was in a traffic "jam" in Chicago that felt like a carnival ride in comparison to NYC and we have the best transit system in the US.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeebus, I'd be happy if it would stop raining long enough to mow my shin-deep grass.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valter: If we all move away from these places then won't we just make more crowded places?


It's not necessarily that the places are crowded.  It's that they are crowded, poorly planned, unregulated, and most importantly, hot.  Extremely hot.  And will only get hotter as they suck the last drops of water out of the ground.

There are places that engaged in responsible planning, have reasonable regulations, and are cooler.  For example, where I live, trees line the streets.  It's pleasant to take a walk, even when it is hot out, because most of the walk is in the shade.

My city is medium density, next to a densely packed larger city(which also has lots of trees) near a large source of water, and I don't live in a farking desert.  It is much more sustainable to live in a crowded place where I live, compared to Arizona or Texas.
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The rust belt is looking real good about now


Ha, no.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We could take substantial steps to combating climate change, improving infrastructure, and reducing urban sprawl by curtailing car dependency...

Or fark it. We could have Elon Musk build a hollow earth below the city so we can add one more lane for his shiatty exploding cars, because Americans cannot imagine a coherent alternative to having to drive two tons of plastic and steel three miles to stock up on snacks.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is moving to AZ from MN. I teased them about needing to watch Dune to acclimate themselves.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Jeebus, I'd be happy if it would stop raining long enough to mow my shin-deep grass.


Lawns are another thing we should get rid of. I mean, damn. We destroyed biodiversity and waste untold amounts of resources and manpower maintaining farking grass, and then wander why we're turbo farked on the climate change department.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: I live on the edge of what will become the Burning Zones.  Expect I'll be able to sell in about 5 years to someone thinking this is as far as it will go, whereupon I'm heading way up North.


Otisburg?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: We could take substantial steps to combating climate change, improving infrastructure, and reducing urban sprawl by curtailing car dependency...

Or fark it. We could have Elon Musk build a hollow earth below the city so we can add one more lane for his shiatty exploding cars, because Americans cannot imagine a coherent alternative to having to drive two tons of plastic and steel three miles to stock up on snacks.


Your own personal leather chair with your own personal stereo and your own personal HVAC system sounds a hell of a lot better to a lot of people than shoving themselves in a subway car or bus with 8,000 other man-spreading, smelly, coughing, sneezing, pissing, and shiatting degenerates.

Don't kid yourselves. Us mass transit people LOVE the idea of cars, but not the cost. If i were wealthy enough, I'd commute by car too.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mehhhhhh: Jeebus, I'd be happy if it would stop raining long enough to mow my shin-deep grass.

Lawns are another thing we should get rid of. I mean, damn. We destroyed biodiversity and waste untold amounts of resources and manpower maintaining farking grass, and then wander why we're turbo farked on the climate change department.


Middle income (and above) white people like grass lawns, we have a better chance to getting rid of cockroaches.
 
AurizenDarkstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: mehhhhhh: Jeebus, I'd be happy if it would stop raining long enough to mow my shin-deep grass.

Lawns are another thing we should get rid of. I mean, damn. We destroyed biodiversity and waste untold amounts of resources and manpower maintaining farking grass, and then wander why we're turbo farked on the climate change department.


Especially in places where grass shouldn't even be growing.  The insanity of people in places like Arizona wanting to have green lawns and fu*king golf courses in the middle of the desert.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Five Years (2012 Remaster)
Youtube 2ObjtVdsV3I
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd say that this is even worse if you are talking about any place in the entire west that uses Lake Mead or the Colorado River.

That entire situation is unsustainable as it is.  And because of profits and stupidity, there is no plan to fix it.

A wise person once said, "You cannot get yourself out of a jam by using the same thinking that got you into it."
(or something like that.)

And that is precisely what is happening there.  Their original plan was crap.  They knew it was crap, and they did it anyway.  And no one wants to be the one to fix it.  Add to that the entire bit with climate change, which is just a whole another EXACT same problem, but on a much larger scale, and what we are left with is that a portion of this country is going to become desert in very short time.

All those people, farms, and wildlife...  All of it will be gone.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: A friend of mine is moving to AZ from MN. I teased them about needing to watch Dune to acclimate themselves.


This sounds insane to me, but I like winter
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: mehhhhhh: Jeebus, I'd be happy if it would stop raining long enough to mow my shin-deep grass.

Lawns are another thing we should get rid of. I mean, damn. We destroyed biodiversity and waste untold amounts of resources and manpower maintaining farking grass, and then wander why we're turbo farked on the climate change department.


Lawns are the ultimate hubris.  Taken together, they constitute a vast monument to our vanity and stupidity.  They are our Egyptian pyramids or Moai statues - enormous wastes of precious resources.  Lawns need to regulated with regards to how much water and chemicals you can put on them, and those amounts need to be small.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ethertap: Jokes on you climate, St Louis has negative population growth, so people have already left!


Our new house is being built right now. Can't wait to get out of St Louis. I'm even in a decent part (Creve Coeur) and it still sucks.
 
