(9News (Australia))   London's firefighters slammed in 'busiest day since World War II' because of heatwave. In related news: Maybe London needs to start recruiting new firefighters, the ones they have must be pretty old   (9news.com.au) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have no fear cuz London is burning and  I live by the river
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
London bridge is burning down, burning down
Build it of asbestos bars, asbestos bars!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I have no fear cuz London is burning and  I live by the river


That's what they said about the Cuyahoga River.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, London burns to the ground every once in awhile.It's part of their urban renewal program.
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
'Cause they say two thousand zero twenties
Party over, oops out of time
So tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1666
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was an in-sewer-ants salesman nearby?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While no one official is prepared to comment; religious groups are calling it Judgment Day.  There's🎵panic on the streets of London🎵 as an increasing number of reports of... SERIOUS ATTACKS ON...people literally being...eaten alive.
 
Snooza
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cute headline subby
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some friends of mine live in Malaga. It's been 40C and humid there for the past five days. No air conditioning. A few of them are older Brit expats. Not what they'd describe as fun.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Was an in-sewer-ants salesman nearby?


Probably, considering everybody's been having issues with reflected sound of underground spirits.
 
