(Metro)   Tree surgeon whips it out, dumps his sappy load on woman's lawn after she 'refuses to pay' for his services   (metro.co.uk)
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Many people praised their actions on social media.

Many people on social media have praised the actions of everyone from Logan Paul to Putin. Social media denizens told Americans to love Trump, commit insurrection, and chug horse dewormer. Online toffs were happy to sell Brexit, BoJo, and bigotry to the Brits.

This is not the statement of advocacy so many believe it to be, honestly.
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well that was an exciting read
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's one helluva headline. Subby should write for Harlequin.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't expect a penny until people have seen the job and they're happy with it and that's how I've always worked.

Unless, of course, they're not happy with it, and then you'll dump refuse over their fence.

Honestly, this is a contract dispute and should have been handled like one. If the customer insisted on a certain cut for the tree, you make them sign a waiver that you advised against it, and that goes into the job folder with the contract that eventually gets handed to the lawyers when the client refuses to pay.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You pay £40.00 to get your yard landscaped and you get £40.00 worth of landscaping, you don't get a hedge turned into a Christmas tree...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can't get a name like A1 without being trustworthy
 
