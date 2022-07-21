 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Munich Eye)   An estimated 264 million people in China are under lockdown because of Covid, the other billion are just on the usual lockdown   (themunicheye.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Economics, People's Republic of China, Shanghai, city of Wugang, Economy of the People's Republic of China, City, Xinhua News Agency, latest Covid figures  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<screaming out of the windows intensifies>
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
glad i left china.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a plague rat in the White House that should be locked down also.
Talk about "crush the virus".
He also said he has cancer.
That is one bad co-morbidity.

Stock market is going up.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

It's like some kind of weird inversion of how Trump tried to play the pandemic down because he viewed it as a political problem. The virus doesn't care about politics.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA seems to be strongly implying that China is wrong to control the spread of a virus which can not only overwhelm local medical systems and kill people but also leave significant numbers of the infected with chronic, long term disease... because there could be economic impacts. The good 'ol, "Screw those human beings who want to live and not get farked - what about my stock portfolio?!?!"

China is a huge country, with a population of 1.4 billion people. Keeping COVID from rampaging through their population every time a new variant raises its head is going to be a competitive advantage for them in the future. We're going to end up having millions upon millions - a significant portion of our population - suffering debilitating injury which will affect quality of life - and economic productivity - long into the future, along with increased costs and strain on our medical system long term. If they don't take the, "Fark 'em, let them eat Paxlovid" strategy we are they're going to be eating our lunch in the future AND they're not sacrificing as many human lives on the altar of the stock market.

This is somehow a bad thing? Man fark that POS thinking.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.


COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other billion are locked in Apple, Nike and Amazon production facilities.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China HAS to lock their people down to control them.  Plus, it has the added "benefit" of
STOPPING production, which causes supply chain issues.
The businesses around the world need to take all of their manufacturing OUT of China.
But, we know that won't happen because they are too greedy.
Heck, even Nike' and LeBron James keep their mouths shut when China cancels people
for speaking out for LGBTQ rights.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just flew down to see my dad. Airlines no longer require masks. I wore an N95 all day, but I was in the minority, by far. I'm vaxxed and boosted. These people are like smokers. 'Sure, it kills people but it won't get me'
 
Doc Daneeka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.


Yes, like you I also completely trust that the Chinese government is reporting accurate numbers.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

It's like some kind of weird inversion of how Trump tried to play the pandemic down because he viewed it as a political problem. The virus doesn't care about politics.


Yeah this became some bizarre propaganda effort a while ago. For as shiatty as the communist party is, they've at least been canny about how far they can push their mandate up until this shiat. Their actions could be society breaking.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.


*citation needed*


Nobody believes China's numbers...
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What an efficient way to prevent people from gathering to protest the loss of their money and apartments due to economy crisis. Probably more cost effective than hiring people to beat up the protesters (link).
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.


Found Alex Jones' Fark handle!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.


Grandpa, you have to take the medication.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GOSH BARN IT: Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.

Grandpa, you have to take the medication.


Apparently he didn't.  Even though he's married to a Doctor?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.

*citation needed*


Nobody believes China's numbers...


Nobody who's been paying attention believes OUR numbers either. We're not even trying to get accurate data now, we literally shut down a bunch of our data reporting and most testing is done at home.

Meanwhile, while I don't trust China any more than I trust our data what I do trust is the millions of expats who are living in China, and would be dying/getting infected at the same rate as everyone else there. Chinese officials can't keep a lid on that, and so far they're reporting conditions which are not out of line with China's general portrayal of their infected.

China's numbers - like ours - may be rosier than reality on the ground, but anyone who insists they're as out of control as we are is just being willfully ignorant. They're doing extremely thorough testing and tracing, along with quarantining whole regions when needed and etc.. Anyone who insists that this isn't having a significant impact on the spread of COVID through the Chinese population is simply not someone worth taking seriously.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Apparently he didn't.  Even though he's married to a Doctor?


Someone has long covid brain fog
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.

Yes, like you I also completely trust that the Chinese government is reporting accurate numbers.


I don't have to trust the reporting; I trust the virulence of a coronavirus is more lethal than a seasonal flu and that masking and distancing will result in fewer deaths.

I also trust that mRNA technology greatly diminishes deaths and hospitalizations in the west, an option China's leadership stupidly rejects and has increased and prolonged their vulnerability to widespread infection.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.


askideas.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: HotWingConspiracy: GOSH BARN IT: Fauchi talks retirement just a day ago.

China is locking down to prevent spreading the contagion.

So the White House is also locked down (Chinese satellite office maybe?)

Jill Biden tests negative (expected)


Too many coincidences to not notice.
We could WILL have so much fun with this.  Jack.

Grandpa, you have to take the medication.

Apparently he didn't.  Even though he's married to a Doctor?


Grandpa, Joe Biden is your president and you're a nobody that doesn't understand what having a PhD vs. being a medical doctor means. Do you want the nurse to put on the Hitler channel for you?
 
jbuist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.

*citation needed*


Nobody believes China's numbers...


We were able to spot COVID before anybody knew what it was because China's reported numbers for pneumonia cases and deaths were higher than expected. Calling the very stats from the nation that lead to the discovery is something I wouldn't do without some kind of method to determine their thruthiness.

I don't see any reason to doubt them. They might not be perfect, but they're within at least an order or magnitude. Even if they're 10x under reality that means 10 deaths a day vs 414 in the US.  If they're experiencing the same rate as the US then they should be at 1600 per day. 

What do you think their true number is? 1600? Do you think they're under reporting by 16,000%? That seems like something we might be able to notice.

You could take a sample of foreign nationals living in China, see if any nations have people missing that should be alive. There should be plenty to get a decent sample size there.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: What an efficient way to prevent people from gathering to protest the loss of their money and apartments due to economy crisis. Probably more cost effective than hiring people to beat up the protesters (link).


Came here to bring this up too.  Yah this isn't about covid, its about suppressing their people and they're being very blunt about abusing the covid tracking system to do it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heh. Imagine. Just imagine attempting to lock down three-quarters of the population of America in an attempt to stop the spread of a pandemic.

mongbiohazard: Nobody who's been paying attention believes OUR numbers either. We're not even trying to get accurate data now, we literally shut down a bunch of our data reporting and most testing is done at home.

Meanwhile, while I don't trust China any more than I trust our data what I do trust is the millions of expats who are living in China, and would be dying/getting infected at the same rate as everyone else there. Chinese officials can't keep a lid on that, and so far they're reporting conditions which are not out of line with China's general portrayal of their infected.

China's numbers - like ours - may be rosier than reality on the ground, but anyone who insists they're as out of control as we are is just being willfully ignorant. They're doing extremely thorough testing and tracing, along with quarantining whole regions when needed and etc.. Anyone who insists that this isn't having a significant impact on the spread of COVID through the Chinese population is simply not someone worth taking seriously.


And, farking ALL of this, especially when it comes to accurate reporting - many states have either reduced the frequency and increased the aggregation of their COVID data publications or flat-out stopped publishing them. I mean, this was a week ago - Colorado no longer reports COVID-19 outbreak data to the public. The governor declared the COVID-19 emergency "over" LAST YEAR, when so many other states decided that, really, the problem wasn't all of the sick, suffering, and dying people, it was the fact that you could learn about it so easily.

I mean, the Cee Dee Farking Cee isn't publishing a goodly chuck of what it gathers or knows, because they apparently feel that if you knew what they knew, you'd stop giving money to the rich again.

It's why, two and a half years after the start of the pandemic, I'm still sequestered at home, still wearing masks, still using hand sanitizer, and still keeping delivery folks two farking yards away from me while I'm behind a storm door. The COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, and it's worse that we're being told - and we're still being told that it's kinda rough.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jbuist: Kraftwerk Orange: jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.

*citation needed*


Nobody believes China's numbers...

We were able to spot COVID before anybody knew what it was because China's reported numbers for pneumonia cases and deaths were higher than expected. Calling the very stats from the nation that lead to the discovery is something I wouldn't do without some kind of method to determine their thruthiness.

I don't see any reason to doubt them. They might not be perfect, but they're within at least an order or magnitude. Even if they're 10x under reality that means 10 deaths a day vs 414 in the US.  If they're experiencing the same rate as the US then they should be at 1600 per day. 

What do you think their true number is? 1600? Do you think they're under reporting by 16,000%? That seems like something we might be able to notice.

You could take a sample of foreign nationals living in China, see if any nations have people missing that should be alive. There should be plenty to get a decent sample size there.

I don't see any reason to doubt them.


I should put you in touch with this guy I got an email from.  He's an African prince looking for help investing $15 million dollars.
 
jbuist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Yah this isn't about covid, its about suppressing their people and they're being very blunt about abusing the covid tracking system to do it.


Yeah, the CCP desperately needed a reason to crack down on their people.
 
jbuist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I should put you in touch with this guy I got an email from.  He's an African prince looking for help investing $15 million dollars.


Myself and one other person have pointed out a very reasonable technique for second checking the CCP's numbers. I'm not saying they're perfect, but they're good enough to draw results from. If you think they're significantly off foreign national death rates will tell you.

And not one nation has said their people are disappearing in China.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: TappingTheVein: What an efficient way to prevent people from gathering to protest the loss of their money and apartments due to economy crisis. Probably more cost effective than hiring people to beat up the protesters (link).

Came here to bring this up too.  Yah this isn't about covid, its about suppressing their people and they're being very blunt about abusing the covid tracking system to do it.


I assume its about having a very large and healthy work force still available in two years after the U.S. and every other major economy has receded from a lack of workers and no more functioning healthcare.

Its really hard to over state how long it will take the U.S. to recover from this pandemic IF we ever actually get it under control.

/good luck when school starts and it accelerates the Monkey Pox spread on top of a massive COVID wave

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: jbuist: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: China can't beat the virus with a zero-Covid strategy, but Winnie the Pooh staked his legacy to it so it won't go away.

COVID deaths in China per day right now: 1.
COVID deaths in the US per day right now: 414.

Yes, like you I also completely trust that the Chinese government is reporting accurate numbers.


Maybe not, but I doubt they are wrong by a factor of 414.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Note that these city wide lockdowns means the factories in said cities are shutdown meaning there will be supply chain problems and higher inflation due to said lack of supply.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.