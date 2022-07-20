 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 148 of WW3: Russia says goals now go beyond east Donbas into south. US top general says Donbas hasn't been lost yet to Russia, w/ Ukraine "making the Russians pay for every inch of territory they gain." It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, Russian shelling, victims of a Russian attack, Russian troops, start of Russia  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning yall.

Keep calm and kill the orcs.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starts setting up the chairs, and turns on coffee pot again.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pleasant surprise to wake up to. Thank you for TF anonymous! Great, now I have responsibilities. I really do need more of that in my life though. At least it's a start.

Operational information as of 06.00 on July 21 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and reactive artillery in the areas of the settlements of Mospanovo, Petrovka, Ruska Tyshky, Basalievka, Pechenigy, Zirkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiyivka, Korobochkine and Prudyanka.

In the Slavic direction, shelling was recorded near Dibrovne, Krasnopillya, Chepil, Adamivka, Grushuvakha and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired artillery in particular the areas of Kramatorsk, Seversk, Grigorovka, Zwanivka and Disputed. The enemy is conducting assault operations near Ivano-Darivka, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in order to create conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut. Carried out shelling of military and civilian infrastructure.

The enemy was acting in order to seize the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. Unsuccessfully. Ukrainian soldiers forced the invaders to flee.

In Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of settlements Veselye, Uman, Kurakhove, Novomikhailivka, Mykilske, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Novopil, Novomayorske, Poltavka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and others. He carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Solodkyy.

The enemy of tanks, barrel and rocket artillery systematically shelled civilian infrastructure along the contact line in the areas of the settlements of Apostolove, Mykolaivka, Lepetykha, Chervona Dolyna, Ant, Blagodatne, Prybuzke and Limany.

The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine remains.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning

📍Nikolaev

At night, the city was again massively shelled, several powerful explosions were heard. The information is being clarified.

📍Donetsk region This night,

the industrial part of Kramatorsk was shelled - the enterprises of the SCMZ and the NKMZ. Two schools were destroyed by Russian invaders - in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

Significant damage was caused by the Russians of Bakhmut: there once again shelled the central part of the city.

In Toretsk in the yard of a private house flew an enemy missile, did not explode.

In addition, with cluster munition, the Rashists shelled Ivanovka of the Cherkasy community, damaged a private house.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths at this time.

📍Dnipropetrovsk region At night, the

enemy struck from Grad on the Nikopol district. He fired more than 20 rockets at the Chervonohryhorivska hromada.

There were no casualties or destruction. Pyrotechnicians are working at the site of the shelling - they are looking for ammunition that has not detonated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NBU recorded the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the dollar at the level of 36.5686 UAH/USD

SBU reported the suspicion of the "judge of the DNR", who sentenced to death foreign defenders of Ukraine

Investigators of the Security Service prepared a sufficient evidence base and reported the suspicion of the judge of the so-called "appellation chamber of the supreme court of the DPR". It was he who, contrary to the requirements of international law, sentenced to death two British citizens and one citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco, who officially defended the Ukraine in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At present, the SBU investigators in absentia informed the pseudo-court of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and part 1 art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons).
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | We hit that Bridge! USA Tested the Fastest Rocket
Youtube zs8uo5WzImY
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin expels gas (Nord stream resumes)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zs8uo5WzImY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


This person is the only one I trust to give me a feel for how the war is going.  I don't mean other sources are untrustworthy but he is consistent, measured and thorough.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meet the Putin Lovers Who Want Him to Invade Their Country
According to IData, Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has 22.6 percent of the public's support, while the pro-Russian bloc of Dodon's Party of Socialists and Party of Communists is at 26.3 percent.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

From another Fark link.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukrainian soldiers forced the invaders to flee.

Well, Mr. President.  Our soldiers aren't really retreating....

Yeah.  I'll show myself to the dogs.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glorious Orc super soldiers are now getting up to 5 whole days of training before getting sent to the front.

https://mobile.twitter.com/RALee85/status/1549970400012111872/photo/1

I particularly would love to see what the rations look like now.

Speaking of, are we sending the Ukrainians MREs to eat or do we still want them to be friends after this is done?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in the last two weekend threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15. Even shorter TLDR is that HIMARS works well. Ukraine has blown up an awful lot of ammo dumps and officers with the units we sent, and you can see the dramatic reduction in Russian shelling in the NASA fire data.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturdays with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday ones.

I've also been thinking about the likelihood of Russia using nuclear weapons. It's a confusing topic, and the odds vary wildly based on what you think people value as their primary motivation. I'll write it up later today and see what y'all think.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is very ugly here.  A new start of rockets firing into UA from Belarus.  Of course I don't know where the target is, but awful.  I don't know how many rockets Russia has but I everytime I think they send everything, more shows up.

Reading on telegram shows many soldiers complain that instead of 200 or 300 soldiers in their group, they only have 25 or 50. No replacements are coming.  So they are losing soldiers due to killed or wounded.  However mostly killed.  If you get shot in UA, there are no soldiers (army doctor) to help you.

One soldier was talking that the artillery (learned new word today) soldiers have no training.  They go for 2 days to learn, and then sent to UA. I don't know if exaggeration.  Soldier said they just shoot artillery and don't hit anything, or hit other Russian soldiers.  I believe it.  The Russian soldiers don't know how to do the math for the artillery.

Every Russian soldier is scared of HIMARS.  Almost if it is magical.  I like it reduces morale of Russian soldier and blows up their ammunition.

UA soldiers have said newly trained soldiers are joining their groups, native Ukrainian.  Trained in UA or UK (?)

Kherson is ready to return to UA control.  Now is time.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When Russia is the only way out of a war zone, Ukrainian refugees must hide their hatred
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
id10ts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Slava New-Jobia!  Big interview today.  Wish me luck.
Be back around 10 to catch up on the headlines.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: I've also been thinking about the likelihood of Russia using nuclear weapons. It's a confusing topic, and the odds vary wildly based on what you think people value as their primary motivation. I'll write it up later today and see what y'all think.


Too many Russian generals have to approve nuclear bomb usage.  Plus Russia knows that the wind will blow EAST back to them.  They will kill themselves. When Russian politician says something about nuclear bomb, ignore it.  It is just for attention.  When Russian general says they are going to use nuclear bomb; think it could be possible.  Very different.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/probably an old one but new to me
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video from last week of a Ukrainian Skif ATGM strike reportedly on a Russian Buk air defense system though it is difficult to tell.

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Ukrainian soldier returns home. 🇺🇦

reunion video
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BadCosmonaut: bertor_vidas: I've also been thinking about the likelihood of Russia using nuclear weapons. It's a confusing topic, and the odds vary wildly based on what you think people value as their primary motivation. I'll write it up later today and see what y'all think.

Too many Russian generals have to approve nuclear bomb usage.  Plus Russia knows that the wind will blow EAST back to them.  They will kill themselves. When Russian politician says something about nuclear bomb, ignore it.  It is just for attention.  When Russian general says they are going to use nuclear bomb; think it could be possible.  Very different.


Haha, that is something I am going to point out. That and, from what I have read, Russian nuclear doctrine approves of firing first only in defense of the Motherland?

I am not certain about that second point because I do not speak or read Russian and my knowledge comes from reading articles written by other Westerners. It would be better if I could read the primary sources.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.