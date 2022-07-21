 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Teenagers are so manky, even sharks can't eat them   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The shark's last words:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
smells like teen spirit
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right Shark struggled mightily after Left Shark stole the show at the Superb Owl. May he/she rest well until the end of time.
 
Ostman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It might have suffocated on the cloud of deodorant hanging around them.

/This comment brought to you by a recent experience with a crowd of teenage boys at a deli counter, where they were asked to leave by staff who were being overwhelmed by the fumes.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When it comes to shark attacks, a "string" of five non-lethal encounters is headline news.

Unrelated, what kind of "string" are we on for mass shootings I wonder?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
