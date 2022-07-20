 Skip to content
(CNN)   When IPCC WGII spoke of the risk of cascading climate impacts, they probably meant Eddie Vedder would have to cancel his concert because the smoke in France damaged his singing voice   (cnn.com) divider line
    Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder, Neil Young, singer Eddie Vedder's throat, Grunge, The Who, Pearl Jam  
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows the French still smoke.  Just keep away from them.

me.theuser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblg: Potato wave
MISHEARD LYRICS - Pearl Jam - Yellow Ledbetter
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. He's just Cher without the voice shifter and disco beats.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smoke in France
Falls mainly out the back of my pants
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're going to just keep pretending climate change isn't happening.
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Vs chokin'
YEASOOOHHWEEEEEOOOOHHHWEOOOOOWOAHWOAH
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's it
I quit
I don't give a shiat
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Everybody knows the French still smoke.  Just keep away from them.

Pfft.  *Eddie Vedder* smokes cigarettes.  Maybe he should quit, instead of whining about the "heat" damaging his voice.
 
abbarach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess they can't find a Better Man?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like there actually is an up-side to climate change. Le cheque mét, lebtaaaahrds.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's still Alive.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eddie Vedder choked on
Stage todayyyyyyyyy
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I guess we're going to just keep pretending climate change isn't happening.
It is the politicizing of human cause that is the problem. This planet has historically been warm. Much warmer than now, and this is looking at ice and soil cores that record higher temps before the first can of Aquafina ever hit a hairdo.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.