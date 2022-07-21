 Skip to content
(YouTube)   What Broadway songs did Trump listen to as the mob stormed the Capitol? Will we learn more about the missing Secrete Cervix texts? Will there be an after-credits scene promising more to come? It's January 6 committee hearing THE OCHO, 8 p.m. ET
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
'You'll be Back' from Hamilton. Sung by King George and featuring such lines as:

"I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love"

/Definitely TFG material.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Again: I'm just here for the infantile hyperbole
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: 'You'll be Back' from Hamilton. Sung by King George and featuring such lines as:

"I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love"

/Definitely TFG material.


...I came in to say exactly this...

/Is it bad I kinda wanna see a trump parody of that song?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
As I said in the nuked thread.  It's been a riveting watch, but I have to admit I'm getting pretty thirsty for some Finding Out from the main conspirators. I keep reminding myself that this is a complex highly political event, but y'know the heart wants what it wants.

/continuing to hope for America
//signed an interested Canadian.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

somedude210: Private_Citizen: 'You'll be Back' from Hamilton. Sung by King George and featuring such lines as:

"I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love"

/Definitely TFG material.

...I came in to say exactly this...

/Is it bad I kinda wanna see a trump parody of that song?


Ooo- isn't there a dude on SNL that does a great Trump impersonation? That skit would go viral.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
8 PM ET?  Primetime?  Just how juicy is this going to be??
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Public Call Box: As I said in the nuked thread.  It's been a riveting watch, but I have to admit I'm getting pretty thirsty for some Finding Out from the main conspirators. I keep reminding myself that this is a complex highly political event, but y'know the heart wants what it wants.

/continuing to hope for America
//signed an interested Canadian.


It's coming. Garland said as much in his statement today (or was it yesterday?). In any case, he has a fantastic track record of not leaking anything AND getting convictions that are not overturned on appeal. He prosecuted and won against Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. Besides, if there's a federal grand jury on this, we won't know anything until indictments are handed down.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

xanadian: 8 PM ET?  Primetime?  Just how juicy is this going to be??


Eh, summer rerun season.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

xanadian: 8 PM ET?  Primetime?  Just how juicy is this going to be??


They've got the videos of Trump. It's gonna be megajuicy.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Springtime for Hitler'?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't realize it was going to be so late. Welp.

Here's a leftover box I got recently. Not sure where the designer learned geography.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: I didn't realize it was going to be so late. Welp.

Here's a leftover box I got recently. Not sure where the designer learned geography.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Wow. Usually New Zealand is missed!

But Mexico? Central America? Granted, South America wouldn't show much, but it should be there, too.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the bloops.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start the "Trump's duty" jokes.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 'You'll be Back' from Hamilton. Sung by King George and featuring such lines as:

"I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love"

/Definitely TFG material.


Complete with the Dah dahdah DAH DAH!! spittle
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
book and marked
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't watched any of these. Did they figure out what most people have known about him since the 70s?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat


...the cat on the railway train!!!
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how Liz is presenting the findings
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my popcorn ready.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
/not entirely what I was expecting, tbh
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 760x932]/not entirely what I was expecting, tbh


Jeeze those are piles of meat. There is really something to be said making them at least have  vegetables.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: As I said in the nuked thread.  It's been a riveting watch, but I have to admit I'm getting pretty thirsty for some Finding Out from the main conspirators. I keep reminding myself that this is a complex highly political event, but y'know the heart wants what it wants.

/continuing to hope for America
//signed an interested Canadian.


Season two was just added and will launch next month. My preferred ending...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Who the hell serves bone-iin kabobs?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to the out-takes of the call it off video.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I could do this all day" from Rogers: The Musical
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing Randy Rainbow won't cover
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the Dems run these things under the cover of darkness, at night. It's cuz they know it's easier to hunt witches when they're most vulnerable. I dropped peanut butter on my toe this morning. Didn't have a dog to lick it off, so I made mom do it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they aren't going to do anything except point to all the shiat that we already knew happened on January 6th and encourage voters to pretty please stop voting for Republicans.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scheduled for 7 PM so it should start in the next 90 minutes or so...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]


You need to put some space between the skewers or it won't cook evenly.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how to prepare for The Ocho. Is it going to be a cup of coffee, reading glasses, and notepad kind of hearing? Or it it a dropped chones, hand lotion, and party hat event?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: "I could do this all day" from Rogers: The Musical


The show at the end of Hawkeye was magnificent.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just like listening to Congressional Representatives swearing on the record.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maldinero: Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Who the hell serves bone-iin kabobs?


Me, and only for me. I like the taste. otherwise it was going to be thrown out with the other fat and gristle.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: As I said in the nuked thread.  It's been a riveting watch, but I have to admit I'm getting pretty thirsty for some Finding Out from the main conspirators. I keep reminding myself that this is a complex highly political event, but y'know the heart wants what it wants.

/continuing to hope for America
//signed an interested Canadian.


And my wife was just informed she's officially a Canadian citizen. As folks living in Texas, we merely explored this possibility out of curiosity, and/or maybe reasons. Thinking about a trip before summer ends, for research. I'm a fan of the brochure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Again: I'm just here for the infantile hyperbole


FARK YOU
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we pretend somethin's gonna happen?
As if the next Republican president won't just pardon everyone involved, even if something happens at all?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here.

*steals a little from everyone else's popcorn*
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Season Finale!

media4.giphy.comView Full Size


You know they're going to leave it on a cliffhanger to make sure they get renewed for Season 2.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here.

I was hoping for a more in-depth exposé on the fake elector side of the coup, and how ready and willing some election officials were to jump on board -- esp since it doesn't seem to have alarmed anyone that people seem to think that's acceptable and constitutional.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Short Victoria's War: Petey4335: Will there be skewering and roasting? i'm ready.

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 760x932]/not entirely what I was expecting, tbh

Jeeze those are piles of meat. There is really something to be said making them at least have  vegetables.


Last several times I made kebabs I had each type of ingredient on their own skewers. It avoids having the peppers/onions/mushrooms/pineapple/whatever all burnt to charcoal while the meat is undercooked.

\mmmmmmm kebabs aaauuuuuuugggghhh
\\on a bed of pearl couscous
\\\or pita bread
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want to hear something we don't already know, I don't really expectmuch more than a timeline of that day's events that show how the moron was fully aware of what was going on.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned about Taylor Tomlinson recently and have been filling time (PBS started streaming like an hour ago and I didn't realize it wasn't starting until later) watching clips on youtube becasue I was thinking I didn't have time to watch one of her Netflix specials, AGAIN.

Taylor Tomlinson Hates Being In Her 20s | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube c7Zr4CdiyaY
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG:. How dare you prosecute me?  One of my wives just died.  Let me morn her passing. And (find her name) wanted you to donate to MAGA.  It was her dying wish.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: book and marked


I agree.
 
