 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Business)   "Yes, Great Lakes cruises are a thing. And they're wildly popular"   (chicagobusiness.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Cruise ship, cruise ship, Great Lakes, first full day of an 11-night cruise, Ship, cruise ships, 210-passenger Pearl Mist, Canadian ports  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 6:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh.  According to the 2005 Vikings, the best cruises are on Lake Minnetonka.
 
nucal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If this is the booze cruise the goes out a couple of miles so that you can see the Chicago skyline at night - then yes, it is popular
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in the late 8's/early 90's there was a yearly PunkRock Cruise on Lake Michigan, usually top notch locals and about a 3 hour concert. Always surprised some dumb drunk punk did not fall off the ship.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Really!  Who is approving this crap?
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not subscribing to your blog.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Edmund Fitzgerald frowns on your shenanigans.
 
peterquince [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: [Fark user image image 850x637]
Really!  Who is approving this crap?


Right?! We can have this but not the Times. SMH
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 11 days, $6-10K.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like a hotel but it moves. Visit such exotic ports as Chicago Illinois, Grand Rapids Michigan, and Gary Indiana.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.