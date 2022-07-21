 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   In tonight's news, people are still willfully stupid. Digging deeper, people love attention for being willfully stupid   (wkyc.com) divider line
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wellbye.gif
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time is quickly running out for Lucille says Lillian, "We are now at the end of the road my sister's function is only at 7 percent."

Sounds to me like you're both functioning at about 7 percent.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Wellbye.gif


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You farked around and found out. No pity, no sympathy. I am sick of hearing about these wastes of space and resources
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.


If you trust them enough to install someone else's kidney in your body, saying to don't trust a vaccine makes you sound even dumber than most anti-vaxxers
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am sorry that these women are so damaged and have been fed such lies.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.


As much as I understand that idea, these ladies aren't saying they wouldn't do the liver transplant part, just the vaccine part. Which on its face is so goddamn ridiculous I don't even have words: "I trust you guys to install a new organ in my body, but an injected vaccine is just a step too far."

As often as I say that I wished willful stupidity was fatal, it appears that this time it actually will be.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.


As I said when the first Covid vaccines started coming out, there's a time to be historically aware of the abuses the medical profession has inflicted on black people, and there's a time to get the damn shot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting a vaccine has a small chance to kill me, so I rather not get a kidney, which will kill me.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, ladies. Your choices are death and death. Your decision, please.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.

As much as I understand that idea, these ladies aren't saying they wouldn't do the liver transplant part, just the vaccine part. Which on its face is so goddamn ridiculous I don't even have words: "I trust you guys to install a new organ in my body, but an injected vaccine is just a step too far."

As often as I say that I wished willful stupidity was fatal, it appears that this time it actually will be.


I didn't say I didn't think this was objectively unreasonable. I've learned people don't default to reason.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've heard this one!

When she gets to heaven and complains about dying too early, God tells her; "I sent you a vaccine, a liver and knoweldgeable doctors!".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.


Neither of them cite this as a reason.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Being dead sounds a lot better than living in Akron.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.

Neither of them cite this as a reason.


Not everybody is completely cognizant of their own motivations or fears.

Ragin's statement is completely valid even if the sisters are sadly delusional.
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Then die.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok maybe someone that follows the rules can get a kidney.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: HotWingConspiracy: Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.

Neither of them cite this as a reason.

Not everybody is completely cognizant of their own motivations or fears.

Ragin's statement is completely valid even if the sisters are sadly delusional.


This is becoming a weird meme on this site, where people decide to assign motivations to individual black people that even they don't express. Black people aren't a hivemind, they have their own thoughts and opinions that they can articulate as individuals.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Vaccine stupidity aside... I actually sort of like my set of spare organs twin brother and would be willing to endure unpleasant medical procedures if it meant saving his life.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: reyreyrey: HotWingConspiracy: Ragin' Asian: Sounds ridiculous on its face, but this is reflective of black people's well-deserved mistrust of the medical field.

Neither of them cite this as a reason.

Not everybody is completely cognizant of their own motivations or fears.

Ragin's statement is completely valid even if the sisters are sadly delusional.

This is becoming a weird meme on this site, where people decide to assign motivations to individual black people that even they don't express. Black people aren't a hivemind, they have their own thoughts and opinions that they can articulate as individuals.


There is a small difference between a "hive mind" and the cultural and subcultural ideas in which one can be immersed but it's an important one to understand how it can impact people's motivations - especially those who have been "othered" and shut out of the mainstream culture.

I'm not sure if you're earnest or intentionally obfuscating to make thoughtful comments appear steeped in racism so I'll give you the benefit of the doubt for now.
 
jmr61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA:

Time is quickly running out for Lucille says Lillian, "We are now at the end of the road my sister's function is only at 7 percent."

Buh bye Lucille.
 
