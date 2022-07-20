 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Our house, in the middle of the street   (twitter.com)
24
24 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So the cop asks me where I live.

I said, here.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, tomorrow's (just another day).
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our house it has a crowd
There's always something happening
And it's usually quite loud

Our mum, she's so house-proud
Nothing ever slows her down
And a mess is not allowed
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops said there will be traffic delays until officials can perform the Safety Dance.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very very very fine house
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may not have been a contributing factor, but why would one even attempt to drive that in the lower deck of the bridge?

In keeping with the theme of the thread:

Madness - Our House (on the Young Ones).
Youtube LjvlkErrw_M
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it on Zillow, describe it as "has easy access to major highway, needs new foundation" and ask $1.9 million. It'll sell for $2.2 million before lunchtime.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Put it on Zillow, describe it as "has easy access to major highway, needs new foundation" and ask $1.9 million. It'll sell for $2.2 million before lunchtime.


Might be more appropriate to list it on Bring a Trailer.
=Smidge=
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm towing my house
There's a hole in the roof
My possessions are causing me suspicion
But there's no proof
In the paper today
Tales of war and of waste
But you turn right over to the TV page ...


I also don't think that's an actual "tiny house" because most of the ones I see don't have wheels, reflective tape, and license plates. There's white-on-blue signs that say "Public Works." I think it's a restroom trailer.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Put it on Zillow, describe it as "has easy access to major highway, needs new foundation" and ask $1.9 million. It'll sell for $2.2 million before lunchtime.


Don't forget the water views in the description.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Opacity: Put it on Zillow, describe it as "has easy access to major highway, needs new foundation" and ask $1.9 million. It'll sell for $2.2 million before lunchtime.
Don't forget the water views in the description.


Bridge view

It is San Fran
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Better move it, there's a car coming.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
0011001
Your house out the way.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same
There's a green one and a pink one
And a blue one and a yellow one
And they're all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's not a tiny house, that's a she shed.
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x566]Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same
There's a green one and a pink one
And a blue one and a yellow one
And they're all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same


Damn I loved that show.

Mary Louise Parker. Yum.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just make sure you get it out of there before it happens 5 times, the resulting hotel is MUCH harder to move.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Now I'm towing my house
There's a hole in the roof
My possessions are causing me suspicion
But there's no proof
In the paper today
Tales of war and of waste
But you turn right over to the TV page ...


I also don't think that's an actual "tiny house" because most of the ones I see don't have wheels, reflective tape, and license plates. There's white-on-blue signs that say "Public Works." I think it's a restroom trailer.


Yeah they're actually portable public restrooms. And they didn't fall off anything, because there is zero damage...probably the trailer hitch broke.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hang a sign on it that says "If you lived here, you'd be home by now."
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
House for sale
Low highway miles
 
Kermit The Toad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These people and their mobile he's.
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Arthur two sheds Jackson was unavailable for comment.
 
