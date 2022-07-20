 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Google)   Dr Oz claims to have invented studman68.exe   (patents.google.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Length, Beauty, Human anatomy, Human body, Hair, Aesthetics, Golden ratio, beauty score  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 2:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The language of the patent is so dry, and yet it is so revolting.

There are so many different cultures and individuals, each having different standards of beauty. I do not see the purpose of this invention other than exploiting the vulnerable by ranking them low in "beauty" and marketing products to the resulting insecurity.

Somehow, these seems more soul-destroying than Oz's usual snake oil pitch.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
South Park The Boys Finds The List Part 2
Youtube aUQeCQXGNDk
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dammit Oprah, why did you have to creste Dr. Oz?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could John Fetterman shiatpost his way into the Senate?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good god I hope so
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dammit Oprah, why did you have to creste Dr. Oz?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh ... que.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dammit Oprah, why did you have to creste Dr. Oz?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.