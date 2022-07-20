 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   We've had one red flag, yes? But what about second red flag?   (woodtv.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Lake Michigan, Michigan, Grand Haven State Park beach, water access, new warning flag, Park, water currents, flag system  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 11:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA
"The new flag system comes after four people drowned at different West Michigan beaches in a single day last week."(emphasis theirs)

Darwin vacationed in western Michigan last week?
 
Tasmanian Rebel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps we should make a law
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some degenete sombich pooed in the lake
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the good guy with the gun?  If someone had shot a couple of clips from their magazine the water wouldn't have dared to hurt those people.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swimmers who bypass the double red flag and signage could face up to $500 in fines, according to the DNR.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

The new flag system comes after four people drowned at different West Michigan beaches in a single day last week.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: FTFA
"The new flag system comes after four people drowned at different West Michigan beaches in a single day last week."(emphasis theirs)

Darwin vacationed in western Michigan last week?


Sadly, drownings happen every few weeks  or so inLake Michigan during the summer.  I've lived within an hour of the lake for my entire 50 years on this Earth, and have gone to pretty much all of the big state parks.  I can count on 1 hand with some fingers leftover the times I've seen a green flag for swim conditions; it's almost always yellow at best.  You learn early in life to respect the lake, because she can turn on you if you're not paying attention.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People would walk right by a bear and a shark fighting over the corpse of the pervious person who went for a swim and hop right in.
let them.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. It's perfectly safe to swim.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


FALSE FLAG!!!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida started the double red flag in 2005, but i swear it stated way before that.
when you are behind Florida, you are really behind...
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Swimmers who bypass the double red flag and signage could face up to $500 in fines, according to the DNR.


If they're in DNR status, how would they pay the fine?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them swim.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official NC "surf's up" indicator.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A double red flag just means to take your passport on the second date, and leave bail money with a friend. You're not going to know this guy for long, but you're going to remember him forever.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's like double-secret probation, but for beaches.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every year someone drowns in the ocean where I live, often going in after a dog which makes it to shore after the fact. Public education and awareness is the answer, not closing beaches.

That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Public education and awareness is the answer, not closing beaches.


How is closing beaches not public education?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house


Never mind, you do you, freedom fighter!
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house

Never mind, you do you, freedom fighter!


Beaches are pretty empty where I live. State Parks still closed trails and beaches. Eventually the State realized a blanket policy didn't make sense
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house

Never mind, you do you, freedom fighter!

Beaches are pretty empty where I live. State Parks still closed trails and beaches. Eventually the State realized a blanket policy didn't make sense


Well then, just make up your own laws.

Works for the fascists.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Some degenete sombich pooed in the lake


And fish, ducks, birds, etc, etc, etc
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house

Never mind, you do you, freedom fighter!

Beaches are pretty empty where I live. State Parks still closed trails and beaches. Eventually the State realized a blanket policy didn't make sense


Oh - when you make up your own laws and decide which of them apply to yourself, be sure to think ahead and hire private lifeguards with helicopters and speedboats and EMTs and recovery divers.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: That said, it makes more sense than closing beaches because of Covid. Two months into the initial shutdown I said screw it and had a friend drop my son and I off at a trail head blocked of with yellow tape. We backpacked down the beach and guerrilla camped for a few days, thankful to be out of the house

Never mind, you do you, freedom fighter!

Beaches are pretty empty where I live. State Parks still closed trails and beaches. Eventually the State realized a blanket policy didn't make sense

Oh - when you make up your own laws and decide which of them apply to yourself, be sure to think ahead and hire private lifeguards with helicopters and speedboats and EMTs and recovery divers.


Who said I was encouraging swimming in dangerous conditions? Get a grip turdburger
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: Where was the good guy with the gun?  If someone had shot a couple of clips from their magazine the water wouldn't have dared to hurt those people.


God smiled them or probably their drunkenness and stupidity.  I doubt there was any shortage of guns, there's a reason it's called Millitagan
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Florida started the double red flag in 2005, but i swear it stated way before that.
when you are behind Florida, you are really behind...


Right, because the Atlantic and Lake Michigan are comparable, somehow
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Every year someone drowns in the ocean where I live, often going in after a dog which makes it to shore after the fact. Public education and awareness is the answer, not closing beaches.


TUFAschistEH: Who said I was encouraging swimming in dangerous conditions?


You.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
roadracingworld.comView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: Every year someone drowns in the ocean where I live, often going in after a dog which makes it to shore after the fact. Public education and awareness is the answer, not closing beaches.

TUFAschistEH: Who said I was encouraging swimming in dangerous conditions?

You.


If you say so. I meant to biatch about access to a beach, not swimming. 

Tuffaschist is a geology pun btw
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TUFAschistEH: BuckTurgidson: TUFAschistEH: Every year someone drowns in the ocean where I live, often going in after a dog which makes it to shore after the fact. Public education and awareness is the answer, not closing beaches.

TUFAschistEH: Who said I was encouraging swimming in dangerous conditions?

You.

If you say so. I meant to biatch about access to a beach, not swimming.


My mistake, the TFA is about not swimming in extremely hazardous conditions.

Tuffaschist is a geology pun btw

I get it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.