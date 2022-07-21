 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Did someone monetize their assets then liquify them incorrectly?   (soranews24.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is NOT how you launder money.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
as at least 60 bills, or a total of 600,000 yen (US4,380), was fished out of the stream and turned in to the police.

Yeah, if I found $4380 the cops would not have been involved.

/They'd probably just report they found $3.50 anyways.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we stop linking to this absolute piece of shiat website, FFS!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Mission Statement
Youtube GyV_UG60dD4
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like Republican oil. They just endlessly ooze out of solid rock.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trickling down economics.. then why does it end up the hands of Police?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think the word is "liquidate".  Liquifying your assets is pretty much always a bad idea.
 
