BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


He's going to go live on an island somewhere
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you could call that a bar tab...
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just do that?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: You can just do that?


Apparently
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got free ice cream that way once.

I saw a charge I didn't recognize and had forgotten I'd used my card to buy treats for me and the kid at the beach.  I called American Express and asked them to identify the retailer.

They just reversed the charge instead.

I still feel bad.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: Valter: You can just do that?

Apparently


Alright then.

No what am I saying! It's not alright!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice illustration of how cash bail is a bad, bad system.

Cash bail: The measure of whether you should be allowed to walk is your wealth.

Sensible system: Are you a potential menace to society or a flight risk? No release for you. Otherwise, personal recognizance with proportional consequences for not appearing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got free ice cream that way once.

I saw a charge I didn't recognize and had forgotten I'd used my card to buy treats for me and the kid at the beach.  I called American Express and asked them to identify the retailer.

They just reversed the charge instead.

I still feel bad.


Yeah, I did that, too. I can't even recall the specifics. I only remember that I profited from a knee-jerk protest of a legit charge.
 
jumac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: I got free ice cream that way once.

I saw a charge I didn't recognize and had forgotten I'd used my card to buy treats for me and the kid at the beach.  I called American Express and asked them to identify the retailer.

They just reversed the charge instead.

I still feel bad.


10 to 1 they gave you back the money and stilled paid the place.  most CC unless the charge is over x amount it just cheaper to give you back the money and still pay the place then what it cost for them to go threw the crap to take it back from the retailer.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's going to leave a mark on his credit report. I am impressed a convicted murderer, retail fraudster and police obstructor could actually get a credit card.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Valter: Black_Lazerus: Valter: You can just do that?

Apparently

Alright then.

No what am I saying! It's not alright!


You didn't ask if it was right, you asked if it was possible.
 
patcarew
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seriously, he shot a guy in the head, who was just trying to get him to not thug out a girl.

And then he gets bail?

Sorry, I try to be progressive, but a guy like this needs to be involved in a re-enactment of the baseball bat scene in Casino. Seriously.

I hate thugs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guy fakes a $450 bond payment, so they re-arrest him and his new bond payment is set to $1000 (10% of 10000)? Yeah that'll show him. No way he'll be able to weasel out of it now.
 
