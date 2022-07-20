 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   If you are stealing copper from interstate light fixtures, maybe going into a recycling center WITH MORE while the POLICE are there, isn't a good idea   (krcgtv.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real money is in going to the dump and recycling electric motors.

461KG Massive Motor Melt Down - Scrapyard Search - ASMR Metal Melting - BigStackD Trash To Treasure
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just start shooting people and the cops will cower and you can make your getaway.
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stop. Stealing. Things.

Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
(Disclaimer: Jesus failed his SATs after spelling his naem rong and answering no questsions.)
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: Stop. Stealing. Things.

Jesus.


"Stop stealing things, Jesus."? So now we know why the four horsemen are going to come riding through: chasing the Son of God for shoplifting at the 7-11.
 
