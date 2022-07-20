 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Another Soviet-era vodka pipeline found. "Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state border underground in the direction of the private home of a 32-year-old citizen of Ukraine"   (vice.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Russia, discovered highway, vodka pipeline, Ukrainian government, Russian language, Ukrainian border officials, Soviet Union, recent discovery  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 10:40 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Type O- indeed!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that one of the Kardashians, or is she just off the same assembly line?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size


NOPE
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [video-images.vice.com image 500x280]

NOPE


Love the new Pyro and Engineer skins.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The Ukrainian government says it plans to investigate and dismantle the newly discovered pipeline."

You'd think they'd have more pressing matters to deal with at the moment
 
Tasmanian Rebel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukrainian stealing oil from Russia?

Most #1 positive!
 
Tasmanian Rebel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "The Ukrainian government says it plans to investigate and dismantle the newly discovered pipeline."

You'd think they'd have more pressing matters to deal with at the moment


Zelensky to slap the chicken mugs from the opposing party!
 
Tasmanian Rebel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [video-images.vice.com image 500x280]

NOPE


Your Cyrillic dyslexic
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The PVC probably imparts a wonderful piquant plastic undertone..
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tasmanian Rebel: Benevolent Misanthrope: [video-images.vice.com image 500x280]

NOPE

Your Cyrillic dyslexic


Their what?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The orange juice pipeline sadly lacks behind
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would anyone in Ukraine be smuggling vodka out of the country right now?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian government says it plans to investigate and dismantle reroute the newly discovered pipeline to Kiev.

ftfy
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The PVC probably imparts a wonderful piquant plastic undertone..


God damn you. I lost precious vodka due to that post.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Why would anyone in Ukraine be smuggling vodka out of the country right now?


Nobody is.
This is from the Soviet era.
But they are looking for things that could be used now.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I may be an alcoholic but at least I never installed a vodka pipeline to my home.  I'm sure I would have tried if I had ever thought of such a thing. I'd be looking for real estate right next to a distillery

I'm sure I would have been too drunk to succeed - something about not thinking my cunning plan all the way through.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beer Vodak Baron
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: The orange juice pipeline sadly lacks behind


If only they had some tool to drive the screws on it. Catch-22 I guess.
 
pheelix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The sign on the guy's back indicating lead-free plumbing is a nice touch.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I saw this in a Simpsons episode
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Why would anyone in Ukraine be smuggling vodka out of the country right now?


The pipeline ran into Ukraine, not out of Ukraine.

""Previously, the discovered highway was used for the illegal transfer of alcohol to Ukraine from the Transnistrian segment of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.""
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.