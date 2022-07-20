 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   The house subby spent many years growing up in the '70s and '80s made the news in Akron. Well, the garage did anyways   (wkyc.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear about that subby.

I will be sending you a complementary copy of "So You're Childhood Home Is Now a Meth Lab, Coping With The New Normal."
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear that subby. Growing up in Akron had to be a shiatty experience.

It's good to finally have closure though, huh?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My condolences, Subby.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby escaped Ohio without orbiting the planet.

Congratulations is due, not condolences.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby's splooge sock stash finally exploded.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They find your old chemistry set?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, like, .....do you have a hookup?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damn.

One of my childhood homes burned to the ground, too...so I can comiserate.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someday Akron will grow into a mighty oak tree. But not this day.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're going to find the cause of the fire was extremely old fireworks sitting under a stack of moldy porn magazines.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NOW you remember where you put that can of oven cleaner you tried to huff back in 74'
 
zerkalo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Revenge is a death best served very, very, very cold
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: They're going to find the cause of the fire was extremely old fireworks sitting under a stack of moldy sticky porn magazines.


FTFY
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it a possible explosion, or a possible garage?
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Narrow escape. You're lucky to be alive.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That garage had  a "possible" explosion in the same way that OJ was an "alleged" murderer.
I guess once a reporter gets out of the habit of reporting obvious  bald faced truths its a chore to get back into the groove
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Enough pussyfooting around: j'accuse! Why did you leave a decade old bomb in the garage subby!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a lot of meth labs in Akron.

/Just sayin'
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The victim of the fire has not been identified

To be fair, if you dumped out a pile of puzzle pieces in front of me without first letting me see the picture on the box I wouldn't know what I was going for, either.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They found that M80 you flushed as a kid, subby.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
squidloe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grokca: Subby's splooge sock stash finally exploded.


Spontaneous cumbustion
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigMax: Sorry to hear about that subby.

I will be sending you a complementary copy of "So You're Childhood Home Is Now a Meth Lab, Coping With The New Normal."


ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: They're going to find the cause of the fire was extremely old fireworks sitting under a stack of moldy porn magazines.


Next to a pile of petrified socks
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"THIS HOUSE IS PROTECTED BY THE GOOD LORD AND A GERMAN SHEPHERD."

One of them wasn't doing their job.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Elliot8654
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
University of Akron grad here, subby.
You didn't die in a meth fire and don't have poisoning from lead paint.

I think you're doing alright.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And so the Akron Municipal Improvement Plan begins.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
powhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby here. Thanks for the congratulations and condolences. Little background. My grandfather had that house built post-WW2 after exiting the Army. That was my mom's house growing up. It's where we lived when my mom ran away from my dad. My grandfather was a cheapskate but he bought every version of Atari, starting with Pong, to help keep me entertained. After my grandparents passed my mom spent a few years cleaning out the house then sold it ... maybe two years ago? ... to the guy who perished in the garage. We don't know much about the person who died (assuming he is the new home owner), other than he was a paraplegic due to a motorcycle crash and ran a lawn mowing service (riding mower) for a job.

I doubt it was a meth lab. Even suicide doesn't seem likely. But the investigation will most likely be able to figure out exactly what happened.

And yes, I'm hella glad I escaped Ohio. Although we are all at risk no matter location.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's never a guy inventing cold fusion or a flux capacitor.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, we were neighbors...
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My childhood home burnt down last year. The fire started next door with a house being renovated. The neighbors are convinced it's arson.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Wow, we were neighbors...


Did you know the twins that lived on the corner of Winnipeg & Patterson?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am "my bedroom caught fire because the neighbors' unrecalled Ford Pinto exploded" years old. A CSB for another time.
 
hej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grew up in the Akron area.  Was smart enough to leave.  Knew several childhood friends/classmates that ended up dead from drug overdose.  That place is depressing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's kind of a bummer when your history gets messed with...Having lived in or spent considerable time
at a LOT of places, I've lost several of them..

My grandparents house  (It was my first home after I was born too) was demolished after
it was pretty much left to decay as a rental..It was a FANTASTIC home, large, had an apartment in the
basement that my dad built for use to live in for a while. My grandparents had to VERY RELUCTANTLY move from there in the late 1970's after my grandpa was mugged while getting the mail.. My family saved
that house from decay when they bought it in the early 60's..They LOVED that house..
Our whole family really loved it actually...And now it's gone..

I've also lost at least two other places completely, and two others have been heavily modified from
the way they were when I lived in them..I keep tabs on a couple of them to see what they look like when
they come up for sale..I'd love to buy the house I lived in longest as kid/teen..I only live a couple of miles
from it and check on it once in a while in person..If I won a lottery, i'd probably offer more than value to
do that..
 
