 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   Drew will take two dozen, and some light discipline   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Greater Orlando, Law enforcement agency powers, Recreational drug use, teddy bears, arrest report, Guitar Hero II, Arrest  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JimCarryLivingColorWorkout.gif
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meth, not even twice.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Methed around and found out.
/Florida. Not even.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The trooper spoke with the store manager who said Slone was reportedly trying to sell teddy bears behind the store, and at some point, she started to yell and run around with the pitchfork and the whip, and stabbed a man's minivan, causing damage.

Well see, right there's the issue. When a problem comes along, you don't stab it with a hay fork. You opt to use the whip, and you whip it.

Whip it good.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well she's got a great smile and that gets you farther than pimping out your tracheotomy and selling teddy bears.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

plecos: Meth, not even twice.


Third time's the charm though!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Slone was reportedly trying to sell teddy bears behind the store

A free handy with every $20 teddy bear.
 
maram500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The pitchfork was placed into evidence."

Great. What about the whip? And the teddy bears?
 
Katwang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry, this doesn't do it for me. Pitchforks and torches are more my thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ don't kink shame unless you've tried it.
// duct tape, a feather duster, and circus clown makes for a great weekend.
/// not for the timid
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x214]

[Fark user image image 400x400]


LOL!  No dude!  Stay away!
 
Spectrum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's just a low level dealer. Another one will just take her place. They need to flip her. Find out who is really behind these teddy bears. And take them down.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spectrum: She's just a low level dealer. Another one will just take her place. They need to flip her. Find out who is really behind these teddy bears. And take them down.


Hahahah!
 
ringo2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOALS!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.