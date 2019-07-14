 Skip to content
(Zillow) The Mr. Creosote of houses (zillow.com)
43
43 Comments     (+0 »)
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring me a bucket
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the stone roundhouse next door is a real peach too.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have the lot.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want a house that looks like a fancy Red Lobster" said someone
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of an imploding housing market, but this is ridiculous...

<tip your waitperson>
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house looks looks like it needs to go on a diet.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$650k

"This is for sure a contractor or handy man's dream. Majority of building materials on site to complete remodel."
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The patio furniture is wafer-thin
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Chip come out and play?
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bllaaargh x 3
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, looks like it's overinflated and about to pop.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone set a bomb off in the center of a square house but it didn't completely take.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


/not seeing a problem
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$650,000 for a house I have to finish renovating?  F*ck that noise
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Looks like someone set a bomb off in the center of a square house but it didn't completely take.


Finish the job by throwing in an after-dinner mint.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agent: "Would monsieur care for an apertif or would he prefer to move in straight away?"
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure people normally have roofs on their houses and don't just use walls as roofs, but I'm sure they don't know what they're doing.
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can house get pregnarnt?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: Can house get pregnarnt?


Babby was formed there, thinks I.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, the housing market is still overinflated.
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone decided "Oh, I'll just leave this water heater in the middle of the hallway."
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flipper said fark it.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you feel like torturing someone with OCD before you push them down the stairs:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's its wedding picture from 20 years ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it being heavily renovated, or did someone with a really dumb idea for a house go broke mid-construction?
 
starlost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How to you drive a ********* crazy?
Tell them there is a penny in the corner.
About the oldest joke i know.
 
farker99
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just down the street is this gem: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/50-Coastline-Dr-Inman-SC-29349/11758930_zpid/
Which was only $135k. So location I guess.
/Geodesic dome
//Thanks no
 
Spego
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Built in 1977'

Of course.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Perfect
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're momma's so fat that when she sits around the house, she sits A ROUND the house!

Got nothing, sorry
 
Madaynun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just Fart already.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zillow really spent as much time on the view as possible.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
if you hurry you can move in in time for The Festival of Humidity
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spego: 'Built in 1977'

Of course.


I wonder if you still smell the orgies?
 
special20
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee, a kid could go crazy trying to find a corner to go stand in when he dun goofed.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starlost: How to you drive a ********* crazy?
Tell them there is a penny in the corner.
About the oldest joke i know.


dang it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jk-keller.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have to say, these real estate threads are a hoot. And, there's an endless supply of houses to enjoy/mock. Keep them coming, Fark.

I think a real estate tag would be fun. Maybe something like: DIGS
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
all this 'inflation' is Biden's fault...  where was he in 1977?  exactly.  chessmate.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is 73 ft of water frontage

Can't put a decent size yacht at a dock that size, I'll pass.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Zillow really spent as much time on the view as possible.


Makes me wonder what atrocities lie within the house.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, it looks to me like the basic structure is a geodesic dome. If so, yes, it's a little odd-looking, but extremely strong.
 
