 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "All you ever were was a little bit of the universe, thinking to itself. Very specific; this bit, here, right now." ― Iain M. Banks, Surface Detail. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Minding edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
7
    More: CSB, Trademark, Genre, registered trademark of Fark, panel of judges, Science fiction, best submissions, best results, Fark Fiction Anthology Submission thingee  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Jul 2022 at 4:45 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iain Banks was a Scottish author who wrote both mainstream fiction and science fiction, creating the Culture series of novels as part of an impressive twenty-seven novels. His first novel, The Wasp Factory, was called 'a work of unparalleled depravity' which honestly isn't something most authors see. So that's something.

He considered himself primarily a science fiction writer in spite of the fact that his first published novels were mainstream fiction, and invented The Culture, a sprawling post-scarcity society that at first appears to be a utopia. His Culture novels often deal in sprawling questions of civilization: what makes a secular war any different than a religious crusade? At what point is a 'good' society required to subvert or destroy one that they see as 'evil?' And when you've decided on your evangelical secularist war in the name of perceived righteousness, are there any limits you should hold yourself to? Banks asked and subverted all of these (especially that last one) and the fact that he chopped up his own passport in protest of the 2003 invasion of Iraq echoes the answers he came up with.

Iain Banks used science fiction to ask the big questions.

This page lists rules of good writing that Iain Banks left as his legacy. I'm going to trim the list down a bit from that article, considering many of those rules are specific to his universes, but some are perfectly valid.

There are no good guys. Moral ambiguity gives a sense of reality, because reality is never black and white.
Utopia is not perfect. The Culture is a place where you can live forever and never have to worry about anything, and it's not all it's cracked up to be.
Never give your protagonist a simple motivation. Most people are complex, and stories should reflect that.
History will fark you up. Everything that happens has consequences for the people involved.
Think Big. The Culture sees planets as wastes of resources. What kind of scale does that imply?
Good can be ambiguous, but evil is absolute. No matter what the motivations, there are hard lines on what is acceptable, and genocide, torture, and enslavement are always immoral.

Bonus content!

Iain Banks, in conversation with The Open University (full)
Youtube nAwVkQ-0_u0

Iain Banks, in conversation with The Open University

Writing question of the week!
Do you have moral questions in your writing that you ask the reader to ask themselves? What big questions do you ask?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It's now mid July, so that means there's just a week and a half left to get your submissions in for this year's anothology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Note: We haven't seen enough Suspense, mystery, or thriller submissions yet, so get those spy novels and detective stories in! I've submitted a SF/horror entry for this year, but I'm thinking about going back and writing a mystery just to make sure we have enough!

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you liked Iain. M Banks' AIs, might I recommend Neal Asher's later novels in the Polity setting.

The first series (the Agent Cormac titles) is pulp SF, quite good even to modern standards, but like Banks, his writing improves over time.

The Transformation series and standalone novels like The Technician explore questions like, "What does it really mean for an AI to be insane?  To be evil?  Can we really evaluate them the same way we do human minds?"

It's still space opera, but it's GOOD space opera.

/and why are all the best modern space opera authors from the UK?
//is it something in the beer??
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do you writers decide on what person to write in?
 
baggins_69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Iain Banks was fantastic.  why are all my favorite authors dead?
 
realmolo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baggins_69: Iain Banks was fantastic.  why are all my favorite authors dead?


I can't recommend "The Culture" series highly enough. In my opinion, it is the best sci-fi series ever. In fact, it's so good, that it will kind-of ruin you for *all other science fiction". It's everything you always wanted from science fiction. Nothing else will compare. (and, no, the "Polity" books don't compare. they're...ok, but not even close to as good)

The only other series that comes even marginally close is the "Vorkosigan" books by Bujold. Especially the sequence that starts with "Brothers in Arms" and goes through "A Civil Campaign". They're just entertaining-as-hell, and "A Civil Campaign" is genuinely funny, which is almost unique in the world of non-satirical sci-fi. And "Mirror Dance" is just unbelievable. If all of her books were as good as "Mirror Dance", she would've been giving Banks a serious run for his money.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.