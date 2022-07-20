 Skip to content
(Twitter) Who let the (robo) dogs out? BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so glad I will be dead long before I'm facing down twenty heavily armed robot dogs. How do you keep those out of the hands of fascist dictators?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the stamping of it's little feet is nightmare inducing.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone violated their TOS.

/I'd be curious how they're doing target acquisition and shoot/no shoot decisions.
//Also wondering when it will be cheaper than handing some guy a rifle
///Oh, and there's no way for it to handle a malfunction yet.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: Look into whether or not it's possible to create a directional EMP with a cavity magnetron, a large capacitor, and a metal salad bowl.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Black Mirror" comes more true every day.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a guy was walking a robodog last week, very weird. normally friendly dogs wanted to kill that thing...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How embarrassed they'll be when someone walks up behind their robot and just picks it up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sucks at controlling muzzle rise.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Note to self: Look into whether or not it's possible to create a directional EMP with a cavity magnetron, a large capacitor, and a metal salad bowl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: "Black Mirror" comes more true every day.


What? I think it just wants to help prepare dinner.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least they won't stand around in a school hallway with their robothumbs up their roboasses.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can handle 200 lbs of packing gear; Still shoots like you mounted an M14 on a dog's back....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am so glad I will be dead long before I'm facing down twenty heavily armed robot dogs. How do you keep those out of the hands of fascist dictators?


Promising to sell them to fascist dictators is probably how they got people to invest.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone violated their TOS.

/I'd be curious how they're doing target acquisition and shoot/no shoot decisions.
//Also wondering when it will be cheaper than handing some guy a rifle
///Oh, and there's no way for it to handle a malfunction yet.


When there are police orders for hundreds of them the TOS will change
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Can handle 200 lbs of packing gear; Still shoots like you mounted an M14 on a dog's back....


Yeah, in the muzzle lift in full auto is embarrassingly bad.

This is some idiot with a go-pro, a 3d printer, and some RC gear.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Somaticasual: Can handle 200 lbs of packing gear; Still shoots like you mounted an M14 on a dog's back....

Yeah, in the muzzle lift in full auto is embarrassingly bad.

This is some idiot with a go-pro, a 3d printer, and some RC gear.


I will give them...
It does give new meaning to the term "muzzle lift"

//womp womp
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teaching a Robot Dog to Pee Beer
Youtube tqsy9Wtr1qE

Oblig
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm gonna wait for the 600 series before I even consider buying one.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was Always the end-game for this technology, everything that preceded this was just messin' around.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think we have to worry about them until lightning strike
 
markhwt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll probably get one for cheap from the humane society.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone has been playing waaaaaaay to much cyberpunk
 
docsigma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This was my least favorite episode of Black Mirror, and now I realize why...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xythero: Just the stamping of it's little feet is nightmare inducing.


I think that part's hilarious.

I'm more curious as to if it ever actually hit anything. Notice they don't show that.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Mr. Eugenides: Somaticasual: Can handle 200 lbs of packing gear; Still shoots like you mounted an M14 on a dog's back....

Yeah, in the muzzle lift in full auto is embarrassingly bad.

This is some idiot with a go-pro, a 3d printer, and some RC gear.

I will give them...
It does give new meaning to the term "muzzle lift"

//womp womp


Yeah, I thought of that as I was typing it.

I'm more worried about anyone living a mile or so downrange because they just got shot at. That's the most dangerous part of this thing.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xythero: Just the stamping of it's little feet is nightmare inducing.


Its eager
For the kill
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be the first on your block to own one!

/it's just a matter of time before someone points one of these at passing protestors
//coming soon to a campaign near you!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When someone asks for the templates, you give them the templates.
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All you ammosexuals getting snarky about "muzzle lift" and such are missing the point of this thing, and things like it entirely.

This doesn't need to be accurate, at all. In fact, the less accurate it is, the better it is doing its job. This is a weapon of FEAR and TERROR, not precision. You send a dozen of these at a crowd of protesters, and see who's still sticking around to measure the "muzzle lift".

Just like a tommy gun didn't need to be accurate, at all. It just needed to be loud and it is doing its job to clear the f'in room right f'in now. A robodog spraying bullets any whichway suits many nasty awful situations just fine.

You'd never use this for a precision hit. That's what drones are for.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's under remote control.

And yea, I doubt it hit a thing it intended to.

(Just innocent bystanders.)
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hunchentoot: All you ammosexuals getting snarky about "muzzle lift" and such are missing the point of this thing, and things like it entirely.

This doesn't need to be accurate, at all. In fact, the less accurate it is, the better it is doing its job. This is a weapon of FEAR and TERROR, not precision. You send a dozen of these at a crowd of protesters, and see who's still sticking around to measure the "muzzle lift".

Just like a tommy gun didn't need to be accurate, at all. It just needed to be loud and it is doing its job to clear the f'in room right f'in now. A robodog spraying bullets any whichway suits many nasty awful situations just fine.

You'd never use this for a precision hit. That's what drones are for.


They'll just program it to aim for the crotch.  Third or fourth shot should catch ya in the brain.
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Off topic, but coupled with this video, I think our society might be collapsing.

The other morning I was driving through a neighborhood one town over, nice middle class neighborhood. A young couple, maybe mid to late twenties walking their dog. Both were wearing body armor. Strangest thing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Sucks at controlling muzzle rise.


So far.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am so glad I will be dead long before I'm facing down twenty heavily armed robot dogs. How do you keep those out of the hands of fascist dictators?


You don't. Fascist governments will be among the early adopters.
 
wkndfrk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here come robo dog
I just want bang bang bang

-Group X
 
rpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone violated their TOS.

/I'd be curious how they're doing target acquisition and shoot/no shoot decisions.
//Also wondering when it will be cheaper than handing some guy a rifle
///Oh, and there's no way for it to handle a malfunction yet.


Another article said the dog was from AliExpress. Are you sure there was a TOS?
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Black Mirror will all eventually be non fiction in some aspect or another.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dunno, this particular video seems a bit off. Looks like CGI.

And yeah, I know about the Boston Dynamics paintball robodoggo, and the Ghost Robotics one.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Atlas Robot - Swearing Mod - Boston Dynamics
Youtube zkv-_LqTeQA
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone violated their TOS.

/I'd be curious how they're doing target acquisition and shoot/no shoot decisions.
//Also wondering when it will be cheaper than handing some guy a rifle
///Oh, and there's no way for it to handle a malfunction yet.


Human beings are expendable and constantly breed more. Do you realize the costs involved in extracting the raw materials, designing, and manufacturing that thing?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2022 and computer animation is getting worse. Was the dog composited into the scene? The shadows don't match the scene.

These guys are the original.

New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete (Corridor Digital)
Youtube y3RIHnK0_NE
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hunchentoot: All you ammosexuals getting snarky about "muzzle lift" and such are missing the point of this thing, and things like it entirely.

This doesn't need to be accurate, at all. In fact, the less accurate it is, the better it is doing its job. This is a weapon of FEAR and TERROR, not precision. You send a dozen of these at a crowd of protesters, and see who's still sticking around to measure the "muzzle lift".

Just like a tommy gun didn't need to be accurate, at all. It just needed to be loud and it is doing its job to clear the f'in room right f'in now. A robodog spraying bullets any whichway suits many nasty awful situations just fine.

You'd never use this for a precision hit. That's what drones are for.


👆 He's right you know...

Although worth noting, when the christofascists come for us, drop to a crouch to give yourself the best odds.

Isn't it nice to know that?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your dog wants ammunition.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: How do you keep those out of the hands of fascist dictators?


Broh, really?

Who else was going to buy a carbon and titanium death robot? It's either cops or a James Bond baddie.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What da dog doin?
Youtube 2qEG25V2IpM

Also oblig
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can link a bunch of them together to coordinate.

How terrifying would if be if a swarm of these things descended on you and some of them moved around to cut off your escape path?

And they don't need guns. They need blades on the end of their legs and the ability to leap
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How embarrassed they'll be when someone walks up behind their robot and just picks it up.


Oh look at this cute little murder bot. Can we take it home mom?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cool
 
