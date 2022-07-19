 Skip to content
(PetaPixel)   Macro photographer tries his hand at sports photojournalism   (petapixel.com) divider line
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is a job for a Tazer rifle.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ya see if this happened at JerryWorld the crow's nest sniper would have taken care of this no problem.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice credentials you've got there. It'd be a real shame if you had to get the rest of your coverage from the parking lot.
 
markhwt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wtf was he looking at?
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markhwt: Wtf was he looking at?


The finely toned posteriors of the women's triple jump per TFA.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Those bloody athletes ruined my shot. Thanks guys! Now I have to do it again."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So it was a race that had several obstacles to navigate already. What's one more?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What did those poor guys do to be forced to run the steeplechase?

I hope they learned their lesson.
 
