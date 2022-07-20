 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   While Dad is being arrested for brandishing a gun for an incorrect order at McDonalds, his four year old picks up the gun, fires because "he wanted his daddy back". Gold Fringe points: Tells police that, "the police officer cannot open the door"   (ktla.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnson also told police that this wasn't the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door". They still believe hiding under the blankets will keep you safe from the monster they believe is hiding in the closet/under the bed.

/Dad should lose his right to own guns
//Since he's apparently incapable of storing them properly
///Also, should teach his kid not to shoot at cops as they usually return fire
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Johnson also told police that this wasn't the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun.


Sounds like the four-year-old has had his training well by his no-good father.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Listen, that four-year-old was a captain in his local well regulated militia, you anti-American commies.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door". They still believe hiding under the blankets will keep you safe from the monster they believe is hiding in the closet/under the bed.

/Dad should lose his right to own guns
//Since he's apparently incapable of storing them properly
///Also, should teach his kid not to shoot at cops as they usually return fire


I'm sure at 4 the kid has probably been through an active shooter drill and hidden under their desk.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.
Johnson also told police that this wasn't the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun."

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
covalesj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Exhibit A: Why abortion should be legal.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: "After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.
Johnson also told police that this wasn't the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun."

[64.media.tumblr.com image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm thinking that kid isn't going to turn out so great.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obviously a white kid.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"the police officer cannot open the door,"
Because this took place in Midvale.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Bslim: "After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.
Johnson also told police that this wasn't the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun."

[64.media.tumblr.com image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm thinking that kid isn't going to turn out so great.


Meh, there's a pretty good chance he's not gonna turn out at all...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unified Police Department initially responded to the McDonald in Midvale...

So, the writer or the editor?

fifetli.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Why not both?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Listen, that four-year-old was a captain in his local well regulated militia, you anti-American commies.


Captain underpants?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the who could have seen this coming followup when the kid kills a family member
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order.

Sounds like a neurological problem. Better take away his drivers license until he gets that checked out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cold war era: Duck and cover drills.
Today: Active shooter drills.

Whatever keeps us afraid and longing for a strong man to "save" us.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "the police officer cannot open the door,"
Because this took place in Midvale.
[Fark user image image 425x332]


Tiny fist shaken at you!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, this will trigger the gun lobbiest to demand guns for infants,won't it?

Only a good toddler with a gun can stop a naught boy with a gun.

The solution to all gun-related problems is more guns for every one.

America has become a circular firing squad;

CONSUME. CONSUME. CONSUMER. (and maybe fark or obey if you have a mind to).
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order.

Sounds like a neurological problem. Better take away his drivers license until he gets that checked out.


And his guns. If the rest wasn't enough, it would be VERY bad for him to black out while holding and brandishing weapons. I would make that my main case against him, before even bringing up the little shiat who shot at police.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Exhibit A as to why you need to regulate both possession of guns and children.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I robbed a 7/11 with a 4 year old the other day. Came in, waved Robbie at the clerk and said "I want a lot of scratchers, some red vines and that Mountain dew with the alcohol in it already and if you don't give me all that, I'm letting Robbie go through your store until he finds the 20 dollar bill I hid in there."

Guns aren't always the answer.
 
groverpm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door". They still believe hiding under the blankets will keep you safe from the monster they believe is hiding in the closet/under the bed.

/Dad should lose his right to own guns
//Since he's apparently incapable of storing them properly
///Also, should teach his kid not to shoot at cops as they usually return fire


Nah, they're White. Kid would be dead otherwise.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

covalesj: Exhibit A: Why abortion should be legal.


For the "father", Yes.
 
xalres
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think more guns would have made this situation better.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door".


Your average SovCit or First Amendment frauditor believe the same thing, which makes a lot of sense, as they're mentally 4 years old.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And also, that dumb F*CK is sorta claiming to habe "anger issues" that cause him to "black out." Maybe he shouldn't be going out, anywhere until his rage problems get dealt with. Either that or he needs to get put down like the rabid dog he is.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perfectly legal. Welcome to GOP America.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door". They still believe hiding under the blankets will keep you safe from the monster they believe is hiding in the closet/under the bed.


The monster never got me while I hid under the blankets when I was a kid, as an adult I can say  it also works against alien abduction.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm glad the cops were able to recognize it was a small child that fired the gun instead of just blindly returning fire until they were out of ammo.

Though it does make one wonder why so many other cops seem incapable of doing so.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love the panicky absolute-BS excuses these alpha-male bro-dawgs pull when called to the mat on their violent nonsense.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Want to guess what the proud daddy will get the kid for Christmas?
Come on, just try to guess...
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"After being arrested, Johnson told police that he "blacked out" for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald's employee were arguing over his order."

That should be a disqualifying medical condition for owning a gun. If you have a history of brandishing guns, and not remembering, you're done.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

awruk!: Want to guess what the proud daddy will get the kid for Christmas?
Come on, just try to guess...


He's got to find a straw man buyer first.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

awruk!: Want to guess what the proud daddy will get the kid for Christmas?
Come on, just try to guess...


I don't know, but it will probably come from the prison canteen, so... shaving cream? Doritos?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

dad was proud
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

awruk!: Want to guess what the proud daddy will get the kid for Christmas?
Come on, just try to guess...


A pony?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xalres: I think more guns would have made this situation better.


Well both sides are bad, so it would have been the same result no matter what.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'm glad the cops were able to recognize it was a small child that fired the gun instead of just blindly returning fire until they were out of ammo.

Though it does make one wonder why so many other cops seem incapable of doing so.


My level of cynicism would presume the officers did not conscientiously process the data of age, but noticed they were white and that was all the data they needed to inform their actions.


I mean the story is:
a male brandished gun, but was not shot at by police, and we all know what the bookies only offer 1:1 odds for guessing the color of the perp.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
maybe he thought it was try out day for the cop squad.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'm glad the cops were able to recognize it was a small child that fired the gun instead of just blindly returning fire until they were out of ammo.

Though it does make one wonder why so many other cops seem incapable of doing so.


This is a wild notion, especially round these parts, and you probably want to sit down for this revelation...cops don't always immediately shoot or kill everything that threatens their safety.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Child of the year award?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bootleg: I'm willing to cut a 4 year old some slack on believing "the police officer cannot open the door".

Your average SovCit or First Amendment frauditor believe the same thing, which makes a lot of sense, as they're mentally 4 years old.


I'm a bit uncomfortable lumping these two groups together, despite teh obvious venn-diagram overlap.

SovCits believe in a purely fictional version of their rights.

The Auditor Crowd believe in antagonizing police into violating their *real* rights and then winning lawsuits for paydays and getting sweet youtube clout.

And I think the latter at least serves a moderately useful purpose.  There are some specific PDs in this country that need a HUGE spotlight on them, and the folks who spend their time like this in those areas are making a difference in how those PDs operate, bit by bit, lawsuit by lawsuit.

The SovCit crowd is entirely built around solipsism and the feeling that if you say the right magic spell at the right time, the law will bend to your will.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Neondistraction: I'm glad the cops were able to recognize it was a small child that fired the gun instead of just blindly returning fire until they were out of ammo.

Though it does make one wonder why so many other cops seem incapable of doing so.

This is a wild notion, especially round these parts, and you probably want to sit down for this revelation...cops don't always immediately shoot or kill everything that threatens their safety.


Tell that to the numerous cases of people being shot in the back by the police.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Black out rage and weapons, never a good plan.

Admitting to black out rage and weapons, welp we're deep into dumbass territory and no map.
 
