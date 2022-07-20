|
Fark NotNewsletter: Holy twerking Satan!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-07-20 1:52:54 PM
It's stupid hot! If you're in a heat-wavy area, try to stay cool and hydrated, and how about let's post cute animals cooling the Fark down in the Fark NotNewsletter thread. I don't know about you, but I could use some cuteness and coolness today.
Meanwhile, the Drewster is away this week, so no NotNewsletter message from him today, and the Fark News Livestream will take the week off as well.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
KangTheMad revealed the fate of someone who took a close-up video of an avalanche
farkingismybusiness figured out what caused that avalanche
Hyjamon showed us what was really coming after those tourists
Chabash was amazed at the power of "Enter Sandman"
Naido experienced a strong reaction to a video that features a starfish
Naido shared the scientific explanation behind a glacier collapse in Kyrgyzstan
Karma Chameleon was shocked by the reason a skydiver crashed on a warehouse roof
bughunter commented on the attitude that made a judge think he could just whip out his gun and point it at an attorney during a hearing
cocozilla shared a story about landing on Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie
foo monkey explained why judges are rarely put on trial
Smart:
MathProf was harboring a wayward skydiver
Gyrfalcon spoke from professional experience about why none of the cops who were standing around during the school shooting in Uvalde just stepped up and took charge
NeoCortex42 wondered why one of the claims of the Uvalde police wasn't debunked sooner
Xcott discussed getting excited about lawsuits because of "discovery"
leviosaurus explained why California's water troubles aren't just a matter of golf courses in the desert
scottydoesntknow enjoyed seeing rich people picking a fight with someone their own size
leviosaurus gave us more information about "You Oughta Know"
Combustion said something about baseball and shifting, idk
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Something you didn't understand until later
Smart: Auntie Cheesus also had aunties
Funny: ingo had Florida kid problems and a sister who liked baseball
Politics Funny:
NewportBarGuy was upset about the death of Ivana Trump
Chariset felt like singing about leaked audio of Steve Bannon
khitsicker found someone to blame for Ivana Trump's death
HugeMistake had a question about the possibility of a second series of January 6 committee hearings
tintar figured out where refurbished government computers that will be given to veterans, seniors and students came from
Politics Smart:
austerity101 saw genius behind John Fetterman's shiatposting
Maybe you should drive revealed what it's like to live in a communist paradise
Benevolent Misanthrope figured that a politician who figured that a woman's uterus doesn't belong to her might have his sights set on another body part next
GardenWeasel cited the penalty a hospital faces if they let a patient die rather than performing a life-saving abortion
EvilEgg sensed a strange misconception about abortion
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
It's a good thing Jackie isn't around to see noazark's Photoshop
RedZoneTuba held up a drive-thru
noazark was looking out for Phoebe
bugdozer bought this cat's iconic record
Yammering_Splat_Vector colorized Marilyn
RedZoneTuba had a visit from a cousin
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this kitty a subtle makeover
noazark showed us how to really train a cat
whatsupchuck helped someone slip into something a little more comfortable
RedZoneTuba found the perfect ball for this bat
Farktography theme: Still Life 3
kittyhas1000legs' fruit was full of fiber
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
ERCOT issues warning for possible rolling blackouts on Monday. There were past opportunities to connect the power grid to the American and Mexican Pavilions, but the Texas Pavilion loudly insisted on individual ruggedness
Stormfront strikes DC, causing massive property damage and disrupting transfer of power. This is not a repeat from Jan. 6, 2021, but TFG's staffers plead the Fifth out of habit
Isn't this what the gig economy is all about - doing small tasks, so other people don't have to?
Trump dead
You have died of dysentery
*unable to golf clap*
Soprano, rightly offended that an Italian opera production is using blackface, leaves the cast before the ending of th
Well look who took their name a little too seriously
A Rabbi, Buddhist, and Unitarian challenge a bar on abortion
CPI hits 9.1% but he wasn't my favorite Star Wars droid in the first place
Greet your guests with a mouthful of pickles
BepiColombo started to leave, but then turned around. "Just one more thing"
Surgeons successfully transplant pig hearts into dead humans. Honestly, that doesn't sound too difficult
Amazon's Ring gave record amount of footage to government in 2021. The precious data. They wants it. They needs it, precious
The activation mechanism of flaviviruses has been identified BOYEEEEEE
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we're still not sure just who is and who isn't human, and it seems modern CAPTCHA does more to frustrate users than to counter bots. On the Quiz itself, WoolyManwich came out on top with 1035, followed by scrumpox in second with 989 and Denjiro in third with 980. Hassan Ben Sobr made fourth with 931, and No Catchy Nickname rounds out the top five with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Barbie and the new additions to the ever-expanding line of impossibly-proportioned dolls. Only 49% of quiztakers knew that as part of their new "Eco-Leadership Team" Career Barbie line, the folks at Mattel have also introduced a tribute to conservationist Jane Goodall. Unfortunately they chose not to include a chimpanzee accessory, but we all know it would have been stolen by little brothers to use in their GI Joe action figure scenarios anyway. Because a chimpanzee wreaking havoc in Cobra Commander's lair would be freakin' awesome.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the definition of "postulate". 96% of quiztakers knew that it was to assume something is true for the purposes of initiating a discussion, and not when you realize you forgot to RSVP for the wedding and have to send it next-day mail.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which video game series was getting a third installment. Only 48% of quiztakers knew that the series about the gun-wielding, glasses-wearing witch with the magic hair was called "Bayonetta". Which yeah, it's kind of weird to name her after a sword when she carries guns, but whatever. It's video games.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Chris Hemsworth and filming "Thor: Love and Thunder". 92% of quiztakers knew that the actor abstained from meat on the day he was filming a scene where he and co-star Natalie Portman kissed, as she is vegan and he didn't want to make her uncomfortable. I'm guessing from his build that there are a whole slew of barnyard animals that are hoping they might get involved in a much longer-term relationship.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be back with more on Friday.
· · ·
