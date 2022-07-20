 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Parisian official Douchka Markovic claims the rat population are the victims of prejudice and should be rebranded as 'surmulots'. Shouldn't that be a 'germulots'?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone ever needed hantavirus and bubonic plague....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This ain't over.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[Parisian] rats ... are simply 'waste control assistants'...
... and chefs.
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So look. The Daily Mail is not the best source. But the story is real apparently:

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/parisian-rats-outnumbering-humans-nearly-two-to-one-1.4061849
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Parisian] rats ... are simply 'waste control assistants'...
... and chefs.


T.rex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anuran: If anyone ever needed hantavirus and bubonic plague....


Didn't these guy's read Albert Camus?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Le phoque?
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's odd. Don't most Persian's hate rats?

Tchernobog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, that can't be true, is it?  Do rats actually eat the poo/fatbergs out of sewer pipes?  I find that incredibly hard to believe.

A cursory google just pulls up stuff about rats coming through people's toilets.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh shut up, twat.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
...Shouldn't that be a 'germulots'?

drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hoodrat stuff
 
