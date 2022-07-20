 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Texas man says monkeypox blisters are so painful they felt like 'someone was taking a potato peeler to your skin'. Is that a thing in Texas?
46
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

46 Comments
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still not as painful as looking a Ted Cruz's face.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Monkeypox is the name of my  Nugent/Kid Rock/Rush/Edie Brickell supergroup.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, some people pay good money for that kind of thing....

Mostly, the patients...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have heard nice things about shingles too.

monkeypox is just like the flu.

/s
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid and monkeypox?  Dude needs to quit volunteering for research studies.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.


In fairness, if you are dead there is no pain sensation, but clearly it fits with their narrative, anything that does not affect ME isn't a problem

Pretty on brand for Texass
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure it's only on your arm.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely approaching this with the candor and gravity that we did COVID-19 will not result in any untowards isuses!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tell the Texans it's a Democratic hoax.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Charlie Day's best features
+
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mark Ruffalo's best features
=
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Subby not know what a potato (a.k.a vegetable) peeler is?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I have heard nice things about shingles too.

monkeypox is just like the flu.

/s


Shingles sucks total donkey ass. Get the vaccine if you can. You don't want that shiat.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
FTA: "These are mostly among gay or bisexual men, although this week the Lone Star state also announced its first case among women."

someone has some explaining to do?

saddest part:

"Shannahan has set up a gofundme page to replace lost wages as a bartender, which has so far made him $1,700."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
okay, that was a weird double posting.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely approaching this with the candor and gravity that we did COVID-19 will not result in any untowards isuses!


yeap. FTA:

"Shannahan was diagnosed two weeks and a day ago, and says most of his symptoms have now subsided.
But he will still remain in isolation for at least three weeks.

Patients must remain in quarantine until all their blisters have scabbed over and the scabs have dropped off because even these could spread the virus, according to official guidelines."

dude is out for five weeks, remember when the public couldn't even handle two weeks for covid?

farked are we.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, stop partying in San Francisco and Africa man!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Hyjamon: I have heard nice things about shingles too.

monkeypox is just like the flu.

/s

Shingles sucks total donkey ass. Get the vaccine if you can. You don't want that shiat.


not old enough yet. brother had it when he was only 45, said it really really sucked. skin hurt to touch.

only 43 myself.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Hyjamon: I have heard nice things about shingles too.

monkeypox is just like the flu.

/s

Shingles sucks total donkey ass. Get the vaccine if you can. You don't want that shiat.


Can confirm. And they don't give the shingles vaccine until you're 50. But I learned the hard way you can get shingles long before that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.


You also have to wonder about anyone who manages to contract both
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Texas man says monkeypox blisters are so painful they felt like 'someone was taking a potato peeler to your skin'. Is that a thing in Texas?"

Well, it is Texas
 
Amalevica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a woodcarving fail as a kid that resulted in a potato peeler taking a pretty good stripe off the back of my hand. From what I remember, it was indeed pretty unpleasant. Wasn't in Texas though.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: "Texas man says monkeypox blisters are so painful they felt like 'someone was taking a potato peeler to your skin'. Is that a thing in Texas?"

Well, it is Texas


He could say that monkey pox is so painful, it's like he was watching his boss fark the guy's wife.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeypox  is old and busted. The new plague is Marburg virus.  I wonder of one of the effects of Covid is to disarm your immune system. Or is everything becoming a STD as it learns the tricks that make the clap and siph so nasty?

I said "tricks". Huh. Huh. Huh.

images2.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but at least it's a DRY 'someone was taking a potato peeler to your skin'...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I use B&B as Turkey and Oppresshia?  It's my nod to "Okay Boomer" memes.

Also, I didn't notice the ties.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Charlie Day's best features
+
[Fark user image image 183x275]
Mark Ruffalo's best features
=
[Fark user image image 308x185]


They both have herpes?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had some cancer cells cut off of my forearm, ended up 12 stitches (and no more cancer, in that spot anyway).  When people saw the stitches, they asked what happened.  I told them I was a little slow in refilling my gf's wine glass and she attacked me with a corkscrew.  They cringed, and then made comments like, "I guess you know to move faster next time" and "I hope you learned your lesson".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Does Subby not know what a potato (a.k.a vegetable) peeler is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Private_Citizen: The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.

You also have to wonder about anyone who manages to contract both


Being extremely social, going to bars, having lots of sex with multiple partners, going to bars/clubs/festivals and being pretty careless are going to increase your risk.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Amalevica: I had a woodcarving fail as a kid that resulted in a potato peeler taking a pretty good stripe off the back of my hand. From what I remember, it was indeed pretty unpleasant. Wasn't in Texas though.


You were doing it wrong
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Most people get chickenpox when they're too young to remember it.  That's a blessing.  I got it twice and the second time I was old enough to remember and it was bad.  Let's just say, I was ribbed for her pleasure.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course this is the Daily Mail so now I doubt the existence of monkeypox, potatoes, peelers & even the state of Texas which is where I'm currently sitting.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: chitownmike: Private_Citizen: The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.

You also have to wonder about anyone who manages to contract both

Being extremely social, going to bars, having lots of sex with multiple partners, going to bars/clubs/festivals and being pretty careless are going to increase your risk.


Umm, no shiat...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, well TFA guy has nothin' on that pierced party bro from Florida we read about last weekend.

At least the potato peeler wasn't applied to his rectum.

/or was it?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have any Farkers been able to get the monkeypox vaccine?  I'm going to ask my doctor about it next week, but I've heard the only place it's been readily accessible is NYC.
 
raygundan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got myself good with a potato peeler by accident once at thanksgiving, took a good chunk of the fingernail off with it too.  It did not feel good, and that was in a small spot at the end of one finger.

If it's like that, but all over your body... that sounds genuinely terrible.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, are incels taking comfort in the fact that they will not get monkeypox or are they screaming that they deserve a chance to get monkeypox?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: So, are incels taking comfort in the fact that they will not get monkeypox or are they screaming that they deserve a chance to get monkeypox?


No, we're smug in our security.

Celibacy is our vaccine.

/we make sure to wash thoroughly after shaking hands, though
//married incel
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: the money is in the banana stand: chitownmike: Private_Citizen: The Texas man also said 'it was 100 times worse than Covid'.
By all indications, Monkeypox is painful, but let's be real- it's killed zero here in the US, while Covid has killed over a million.

You also have to wonder about anyone who manages to contract both

Being extremely social, going to bars, having lots of sex with multiple partners, going to bars/clubs/festivals and being pretty careless are going to increase your risk.

Umm, no shiat...


Only 1 of these will give you the pox
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: [Fark user image image 499x373][Fark user image image 499x373]FTA: "These are mostly among gay or bisexual men, although this week the Lone Star state also announced its first case among women."

someone has some explaining to do?

saddest part:

"Shannahan has set up a gofundme page to replace lost wages as a bartender, which has so far made him $1,700."


It can spread through respiratory droplets or on surfaces. Consider a customer shouting an order at his bartender in a noisy club, or the bartender picking up a dirty glass after the customer had left. There are opportunities for the guy to catch the virus even if he keeps his pants on the whole time. It's just much easier to do so during sexy times.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The patient is not sure how he became infected, but had attended bars, pool parties and a music festival in the days beforehand."

I'll tell you how you got infected.   1 or more times in those several days you had butter without wrapping it up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Most people get chickenpox when they're too young to remember it.  That's a blessing.  I got it twice and the second time I was old enough to remember and it was bad.  Let's just say, I was ribbed for her pleasure.


I had chickenpox as a kid and I still remember it. I do not recommend the experience.

I also remember a relative who had goat pox on her hands (from working with the animals). Nasty stuff. Pox viruses in general are bad news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: MythDragon: Hyjamon: I have heard nice things about shingles too.

monkeypox is just like the flu.

/s

Shingles sucks total donkey ass. Get the vaccine if you can. You don't want that shiat.

Can confirm. And they don't give the shingles vaccine until you're 50. But I learned the hard way you can get shingles long before that.


Yeah I got it at 43 or 44. And it was only a mild case. I couldn't imagine a bad case.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

