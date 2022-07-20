 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Perhaps if we'd had several decades worth of warning about this something could have been done differently   (theguardian.com) divider line
56
    More: Obvious, Global warming, Climate change, Urban heat island, Heat wave, Precipitation, Concrete, Humidity, US south  
•       •       •

1416 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2022 at 2:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis

What do they mean by alarm? It's not like this snuck up on anybody. The scientific community as a whole has been telling you this was coming for decades, but millions of people decided it was a hoax. Looks like you don't have to believe in something for it to be real.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole article is concentrated schadenfreude.

"There's been this tremendous amount of growth and it's come with a cost," said Jesse Keenan, an expert in climate adaption at Tulane University. Keenan pointed out that since the 1990s several states have gutted housing regulations to spur development that has now left several cities, such as in Scottsdale, Arizona, struggling to secure enough water to survive.

"The deregulation is really catching up with communities and they are paying that price today," Keenan said. "We are seeing places run out of water, no proper subdivision controls to ensure there are enough trees to help lower the heat, and lots of low-density suburbs full of cars that create air pollution that only gets worse in hot weather. We've reached a crunch point."

At least they won't have to worry about burdensome regulations as they dehydrate and die of heat stroke.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Decades ago you were warning about global warming. Now you're warning about climate change. That starts the clock over.
Stupid libs."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis

What do they mean by alarm? It's not like this snuck up on anybody. The scientific community as a whole has been telling you this was coming for decades, but millions of people decided it was a hoax. Looks like you don't have to believe in something for it to be real.

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]


And that episode is almost twenty years old now.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess who's not retiring further south than 35N lattitude and no where near oceans?  THIS GUY!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's 104F in Phoenix in July? Shocking.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

assjuice: It's 104F in Phoenix in July? Shocking.


That is kind of cool for this time of year, isn't it?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You need efforts that would make the Manhattan project like tiny by comparison to solve the rech ological and scientific challenges to go off fossil fuels entirely. Humans are shortsighted greedy morons, so that kind of spending will only happen to bandaid the ruin, not to prevent it.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's going to be awesome when it's the libs fault for allowing deregulation to go forward, and not warning us about global warming. Allowing this unmitigated and unpredictable disaster that conservatives have been warning about for years to happen.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The whole article is concentrated schadenfreude.

"There's been this tremendous amount of growth and it's come with a cost," said Jesse Keenan, an expert in climate adaption at Tulane University. Keenan pointed out that since the 1990s several states have gutted housing regulations to spur development that has now left several cities, such as in Scottsdale, Arizona, struggling to secure enough water to survive.

"The deregulation is really catching up with communities and they are paying that price today," Keenan said. "We are seeing places run out of water, no proper subdivision controls to ensure there are enough trees to help lower the heat, and lots of low-density suburbs full of cars that create air pollution that only gets worse in hot weather. We've reached a crunch point."

At least they won't have to worry about burdensome regulations as they dehydrate and die of heat stroke.


CSB: Buddy works at the utility company. Adjacent town halted all new housing development as they don't believe they have the water to support more people (the water itself, they have the infrastructure to move it). Buddies utility company (which uses the same water source) is expanding and approving all development.

Difference: Several of the members of the board for buddies utility company are real estate developers.

USA! USA! USA!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My elderly parents just bought a house on the coast in SC for some reason. I really hope they die and I can sell it before it's underwater.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About to become a legit climate nomad. Moving from TX to CO this coming year because fark this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they should pray more. That always helps.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'There will be hundreds of excess deaths' | John Hammond on 'extreme' weather conditions
Youtube 00uGSlFBVDs
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine that you're one of the people just pounding your head against the wall, trying to give and repeat the warnings.

Isthishowyoufeel
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And Joe Manchin doesn't give a rat fart.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You expect people to commit to personal sacrifice? What are you, some kind of communist?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
carpenters -We've Only Just Begun
Youtube __VQX2Xn7tI
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: And Joe Manchin doesn't give a rat fart.


He always talks about his dumb grandkids as the main reason for curtailing govt spending but he sure doesn't seem at all interested in making sure they have a planet to live on
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We've had years of warning, people showing that energy companies have been covering up data, and so on and so forth. No sympathy at this point since we've dug our own hole and refused to get out of it easier when we could have. Time to sleep in the bed we made. Especially with people like Joe Manchin still actively working to stop any meaningful change in how we do things. We deserve what's coming and a nice big helping of it for everyone.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Difference: Several of the members of the board for buddies utility company are real estate developers.

USA! USA! USA!


It really should be easy to narrow down where Buddy lives, and yet I know of this exact situation in three different states.

I don't have kids and I expect to spend the fourth quartile of the century dead. In the meantime we're buying  property in livable cities and moving into farmland. Not sure what y'all's plan is.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis

What do they mean by alarm? It's not like this snuck up on anybody. The scientific community as a whole has been telling you this was coming for decades, but millions of people decided it was a hoax. Looks like you don't have to believe in something for it to be real.

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]


Don't worry, SCOTUS just decided that the EPA doesn't need to worry about hydrocarbon emissions, so we can go back to that nice clean coal energy production.

I'm sure that'll fix it 🙄
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never forget that Main Tab is where gobs of the most ridiculous climate deniers chose, and still choose, to hang out.

/pol tab was created so main tab could live in their dumb little unicornland
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Decades?  1896
 
Malenfant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

assjuice: It's 104F in Phoenix in July? Shocking.


It was 104F in London this week.
It's not shocking because we all knew it was coming, but we are seeing the results of right-wing dipshiats allowing industrialists to run us off of a cliff.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nimbull: We've had years of warning, people showing that energy companies have been covering up data, and so on and so forth. No sympathy at this point since we've dug our own hole and refused to get out of it easier when we could have. Time to sleep in the bed we made. Especially with people like Joe Manchin still actively working to stop any meaningful change in how we do things. We deserve what's coming and a nice big helping of it for everyone.


People still smoke. As I implied a little further up, self sacrifice has been coded out of humanity.
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We had the theory more than 100 years ago.
In 1950 Edward Teller was screaming about it.
In 1965 the oil and coal Lords made sure CO2 wasn't regulated as a pollutant
In 1977 Carter out up solar panels on the White House
In 1981 Republicans bragged about tearing them down
The GOP has made denial of global warming and opposition to any steps to fight it central to their Faith.
And here we are.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think even KSR expected this to come true as quickly as it is.

Read it while your AC still works.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Warnings? Even without climate change these places would still be hellholes only livable because of AC.

It's more a bunch of northern softies are learning there is a reason property was cheap in the sun belt because other things made it expensive. Like my 2k a year hurricane insurance with a 2% of market rate of your house as a deductible for a hurricane. Go ahead you dumb ass NJ and NYC dumbfarks. Keep over paying for a house up to 600k. Hope you got up to 18k in cash laying around to replace a roof the insurance company isn't going to pay a dime towards. I'm just going to sit here and hope we get nailed by a hurricane.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Nimbull: We've had years of warning, people showing that energy companies have been covering up data, and so on and so forth. No sympathy at this point since we've dug our own hole and refused to get out of it easier when we could have. Time to sleep in the bed we made. Especially with people like Joe Manchin still actively working to stop any meaningful change in how we do things. We deserve what's coming and a nice big helping of it for everyone.

People still smoke. As I implied a little further up, self sacrifice has been coded out of humanity.


Drug addicts smoke. Addiction is a biatch.
 
dryknife
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Come on, boys! The way you're lollygaggin' around here with them picks and them shovels, you'd think it was a hundert an' twenty degree. Can't be more than a hundert an' fourteen.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: We had the theory more than 100 years ago.
In 1950 Edward Teller was screaming about it.
In 1965 the oil and coal Lords made sure CO2 wasn't regulated as a pollutant
In 1977 Carter out up solar panels on the White House
In 1981 Republicans bragged about tearing them down
The GOP has made denial of global warming and opposition to any steps to fight it central to their Faith.
And here we are.


Luckily, also in 1981, Reagan Dems glommed onto neoliberalism and its 'ah yes of course the market will fix market failures!' deregulation fantasies, ensuring that the GOP's climate denial efforts would become far more successful than anyone could have imagined.
 
Doc Daneeka [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My brother and my sister, and their families, have both relocated to southern states in the last 5 years.

Occasionally they will try to convince me to move down to closer to where they live.  I quickly put the kibosh on that.  It will never happen.

Aside from the political/cultural/religious environment which I find to be extremely oppressive and distasteful, the southern climate is already too hot for me as it is.  I wouldn't well tolerate a summer down there now - forget about what it will be like in another 10/20/30 years.

I'm already thinking, that when it comes time for me to retire, that if anything I should look to relocate north.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best part of our backwards-thinking approach of acting reactively. , not proactively, is there isn't enough cheap fossil fuel energy left, and there isn't enough green energy online to rebuild civilization in more climate amenable areas.   Redumblicans are stuck where they are.  I hope the blue states pass legislation making climate refugeeism from red states a capital crime. Exceptions if you can prove a lifetime Democrat voter registration , or are a minor.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: shinji3i: Difference: Several of the members of the board for buddies utility company are real estate developers.

USA! USA! USA!

It really should be easy to narrow down where Buddy lives, and yet I know of this exact situation in three different states.

I don't have kids and I expect to spend the fourth quartile of the century dead. In the meantime we're buying  property in livable cities and moving into farmland. Not sure what y'all's plan is.


We're Dinklebergs, no kids either. Both of us have well paying and very mobile jobs that aren't going to be automated (she's got golden handcuffs so not moving yet). Fortunate in life for no debt, own the house, probably move up North by a lake somewhere down the road. Family history says I've got till the late 2050s so we're gonna be okay.

I spent years volunteering and haven't seen any noticeable difference in reacting to these problems. I'm still gonna vote/keep my carbon footprint down/and not crab in the bucket anyone, but at this point, I got mine and I'm not gonna go out of my way to help anymore. This is what society wanted.
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You made your bed, now burning in it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe this is "god" smiting the southern states for being so backward & fascist.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis

What do they mean by alarm? It's not like this snuck up on anybody. The scientific community as a whole has been telling you this was coming for decades, but millions of people decided it was a hoax. Looks like you don't have to believe in something for it to be real.

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]


I have been listening to crazy pro trump AM radio because it hilarious.
Yesterday the guy was saying the earth was once a ball of ice so the climate has always been changing and we have nothing to do with it.  It was a particularly wacky show yesterday.  He also said EV auto makers are not installing AM radios in cars to prevent u from listening to them...
Sure has nothing to do with the interference of the giant electric motor
 
groverpm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The reason these cities are growing is because they are the only affordable places to buy or rent a house. It's not the rich and powerful who are moving there. It's the recently evicted and those on low wages.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/00uGSlFBVDs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That woman on the left is completely insufferable. She missed her audition for newscasters in "Don't Look Up"

"So John, I want us to be happy about the weather, and every single... I don't know whether something's happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and, and... harbingers of doom. Because all of the broadcasts, particularly on the BBC, every time I've turned on anyone's talking about the weather they're saying that there's going to be tons of excess fatalities, but haven't we always had hot weather?"

I'd say what I really think, but that's how I get my posts deleted.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i like how everyone is blaming one party for a GLOBAL problem.  how farking arrogant can Americans get?

you think the GOP was able to do whatever you think they did without the approval of Democrats?  Jesus i miss old Fark (tm)
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [YouTube video: carpenters -We've Only Just Begun]


But instead of an alarm clock, it plays out of a thermometer
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well shiat this is the first I have heard of this!!!!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: hissatsu: Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis

What do they mean by alarm? It's not like this snuck up on anybody. The scientific community as a whole has been telling you this was coming for decades, but millions of people decided it was a hoax. Looks like you don't have to believe in something for it to be real.

[pbs.twimg.com image 454x777]

I have been listening to crazy pro trump AM radio because it hilarious.
Yesterday the guy was saying the earth was once a ball of ice so the climate has always been changing and we have nothing to do with it.  It was a particularly wacky show yesterday.  He also said EV auto makers are not installing AM radios in cars to prevent u from listening to them...
Sure has nothing to do with the interference of the giant electric motor


I tried to listen to a crazy religious channel while going through SC and it was kind of sad but funny. Like it's a sin this woman was thinking of leaving her husband who cheated on her because she would break the vows. You dick, he already broke them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groverpm: The reason these cities are growing is because they are the only affordable places to buy or rent a house. It's not the rich and powerful who are moving there. It's the recently evicted and those on low wages.


Lol no, lots of them are people selling their homes for big gains and coming down with cash.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i like how everyone is blaming one party for a GLOBAL problem.  how farking arrogant can Americans get?

you think the GOP was able to do whatever you think they did without the approval of Democrats?  Jesus i miss old Fark (tm)


Where we are today is 100% the endgame of the Eisenhower and Reagan administration's, and the thinktanks that guided their policies.   The world follows the USA lead, because just like at a  NLHE final table where chip stack size  has ICM implications, so does petrodollar and military hegemony in geopolitical and global economic actions and reactions.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.