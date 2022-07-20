 Skip to content
(Fox News) Hero Chechen Resistance: "Mind if we come stab Moscow in the taint while their back is turned?"   (foxnews.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do eet
do eet
do eet
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no good guys in this story.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this would be an awesome full-circle end to Putin...

He came to power during the Chechen war and solidified his ironman image by totally wiping them off the map.

If they help to unseat him... not likely, but still... fitting for him to end his life/presidency still fighting the Chechens.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a surly lot.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's how Putin should go. The Gaddafi treatment.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flucto: There are no good guys in this story.


Let them fight.

Putin's hand is weak, and I expect a lot more pushback from outer provinces and annexed lands.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ItsHappening.jpg?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ramranch Kadroyov aint gonna like that
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cityam.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flucto: There are no good guys in this story.


Oh yes there are. The rats that eat their corpses.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flucto: There are no good guys in this story.


Don't care, give Chechens artillery.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
what took them so long?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Every Russian conquered territory should rise up.
Hold a contest, last one in Moscow is a rotten egg.
 
Adam64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's not enough Jan Michael Vincent's to cover all 16 sectors...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: what took them so long?


Before you expose yourself to the guy who killed several generations of your family... you probably want to be sure you have a fighting chance.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chechens do what they do. Chongens unavailable for comment...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*looks at pic from TFA*

The Chechen character creator really needs more customization options
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any chance that Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will also decide that the Baltics really had the right idea when they bailed on the whole thing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well good, but don't go giving Chechens any military aid as it will end up sold to the highest bidder, which will likely be Putin.

/the buck stops nowhere
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you have a grievance with Moscow or Putin that you want to settle militarily, now is definitely the time to do so.  It's kind of unclear exactly how much of Russia's army is tied up in Ukraine, but I think "a lot" is a fair guess.
 
